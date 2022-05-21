Indian-born CEO explains why Singapore fashion start-up fired her





Ankiti Bose is the co-founder of Singaporean fashion startup Zilingo. New Delhi: Zilingo co-founder and former CEO Ankiti Bose claimed on Friday that she was fired from the company for insubordination, adding that she would speak shortly about the conflict of interest in which the whole process went wrong. is unrolled. Zilingo, a Singapore-based fashion tech startup, terminated Ms Bose’s service following an independent forensic audit following complaints of serious financial irregularities. “I have been suspended for the past 51 days based on an anonymous whistleblower complaint, and today I am informed that my job was terminated on the grounds of, among other things, “ insubordination,'” Ms. Bose said. Zilingo had appointed Kroll and Deloitte for a forensic audit to investigate complaints the company had received against the former CEO. Ms Bose said she was suspended on the grounds that the company asked Kroll to investigate the complaint. “I have not seen the Kroll or Deloitte reports and I have not had sufficient time to produce the documents requested by them. Any report published after my dismissal would be flawed as it appears to be ordered by the conflicting parties , and we will pursue our rights against this witch hunt to the fullest extent of the law. I will speak shortly in more detail about the conflicts of interest in how this process was conducted,” Ms Bose said. According to sources, Ms Bose did not get along with lead investor Sequoia Capital and other founders. The source shared that she filed several harassment complaints against co-workers and a co-founder who is also a board member without disclosing the actual names against whom the complaint was filed. The source said Ms Bose started receiving threats of fake accounts with disappearing email accounts from foreign servers with a video relating to sex crimes which she also submitted to the council. Ms Bose had filed complaints about issues with management and investors in August 2021, the source said. Zilingo said Ms Bose only made certain allegations of harassment after she was suspended on March 31, and an investigation concluded the company took appropriate action. “On April 11, following his suspension on March 31, Ankiti Bose brought to the attention of the Board of Directors, for the first time, certain harassment-related issues relating to past periods, which did not include any harassment complaints against investors or their agents”, it said. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

