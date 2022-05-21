Dior teams up with ERL Los Angeles for Venice Beach menswear show – The Hollywood Reporter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

On the evening of Thursday, May 19, the stars put on their show at Venice Beach, where Dior menswear artistic director Kim Jones teamed up with local fashion designer Eli Russel Linnetz buzzy label BRE to present a spring 2023 collaborative capsule collection under the “Venice” banner. The Parisian fashion brand has built a temporary runway on Windward Avenue with deep blue walls behind the seats that rise up in an ocean wave design. Neon palm signs advertised the “ERL Dior Venice Beach Party,” while sweaters emblazoned with the phrase “California Couture” summed up the casual-chic vibe.

After stopping backstage, Taika Waititi made her way to her seat with a bottle of champagne and two glasses, with girlfriend Rita Ora right behind. Hollywood florist Eric Buterbaugh showed up with Rumer Willis.

“I think Kim Jones is a king,” Buterbaugh said The Hollywood Reporter before the show. “Literally, everything he does is exciting. Wherever I see it in the world, it brings joy and happiness. For me, it’s a treat that he’s in LA.”

Willis replied, “I love Kim, and I think he brought such momentum and vision to menswear, and he brought it in such a visual and sexy way that I’m always thrilled. to see what he’s going to bring in. Even with the color palette, I feel like he’s so detailed in how he creates not just the clothes, but a whole world.

Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham also stopped by to chat with THR. “I’m so excited to see such amazing designers,” said new Ms Beckham, wearing a sharp sky blue Dior suit. “And then seeing them come together and see what they’re doing is so inspiring and so exciting. Eli is talented in so many ways, whether it’s photography or design. And Brooklyn and I are such huge fans of Kim already — everything what he touches is gold.

Her husband, wearing a sweater from the collection with a wave pattern, added: “We’ve been great friends with Kim for a while. He always puts on the most amazing shows. We love it outside. and whether in Venice. We are delighted with this collaboration.

Michael B. Jordan, Leslie Odom Jr., Dan Levy, Christina Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton, Christina Aguilera and her partner Mathew Rutler, Henry Golding, Winston Duke, Jaden Smith, Kelly Osbourne with Daniel Nguyen, Kid Cudi, Thomas Doherty, Colton Haynes, Rachel Zoe, skateboarder Tony Hawk and artist Kenny Scharf (who collaborated with Kim on Dior’s Pre-Fall and Fall 2021 collections) were among the guests. So did leading Hollywood menswear stylists Jeanne Yang (Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa, Regé-Jean Page and Robert Downey Jr. are clients), Warren Alfie Baker (with his client Diego Boneta) and Andrew Weitz (Tom Brady).

With a design studio located in Venice, Linnetz is one of the eight finalists for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, awarded in June. A$AP Rocky made a sartorial statement at the 2021 Met Gala in an ERL wearable quilt and silk taffeta tuxedo, as did Kid Cudi in an ERL white lace wedding dress with gloved sleeves, a tuxedo jacket, crystal-embellished sneakers and a veil at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Linnetz has worked with Kanye West and Lady Gaga, and Justin and Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner are other fans of the brand that champions a new take on denim, puffer jackets, flannel shirts, ombré knits and other Western Americana styles. staples.

The silhouettes of the Spring 2023 Dior x ERL collection – a mix of tailored suits and streetwear – were inspired by the creations for Dior by Gianfranco Ferré, who designed for the house from 1989 to 1996 with a second nod to the Venice Beach skate scene.

“It was actually my first parade, and it was just amazing to do it in Venice Beach, where I grew up,” Linnetz said. THR After the show. “Kim Jones was so kind and I’m so grateful for the opportunity he gave me to work with him. A pretty woman– 90s LA-Rodeo Drive. Seeing. Maximalist! Everything was inspired by the colors of Venice Beach – the sunset, the ocean.

He continued, “One of my favorite pieces was a gold saddle bag we made, based on a choker we found in the archives. And also the Bar jackets are really cool because they’re all filled with down, so you get that fluffy down jacket energy with the Dior tailoring and craftsmanship.

This capsule line also reimagines the memorable newspaper prints that John Galliano designed for Dior in 2000 as the Venice Vanguard pattern.

Regarding Hollywood influences, Linnetz (also a cinematographer, who has starred in and directed music videos for Kanye West and Shawn Mendes) said, “Even the opening costume was very inspired by Cary’s gray suit. grant in from north to northwest – Hollywood and Los Angeles lifestyle iconography.

The collection featured a lot of glitz and sequins. Sweaters, fuzzy bobs, shorts and sneakers were embellished with crystals. The sweatpants featured dazzling tuxedo stripes. Chunky ’90s-style chains were fashioned into belts, hung from the front on the back of trouser pockets or slung across the chest to secure the bling-out new Saddle mini belt bags. We’re imagining a charge for delivering the coveted new Dior sneakers, tube socks and skate shorts.

“I absolutely loved how Kim Jones played on sweatpants, as well as tuxedo pants, with the beaded trim on the sides on several looks,” Yang said. THR. “But the beige corduroy suit with the long coat was outstanding. Paired with fuchsia sneakers, the corduroy suit was a demonstration of his skill at marrying street style and Savile Row.

Weitz also caught up THR for a post-show debrief: “I loved the colors and I loved the textures. It’s definitely cutting edge. It’s a new era in fashion and you can see Jones is putting his heart and soul into it.

While the capsule line was billed as a men’s collection, Osbourne summed up the universal, unisex appeal: “It was a magical explosion of color. And it’s one of those things where I don’t care if it’s men’s clothing. I want to wear everything! Shoes and hats! Amazing!”