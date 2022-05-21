10 Western Fashion Tips We Learned From ‘Yellowstone’

Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone has become a phenomenon over its four seasons. Its fanbase is only growing day by day, with audiences captivated by the modern western and its story about the Dutton family ranch empire. It allowed people around the world to see up close what the cowboy lifestyle looks like today, and we learned a thing or two along the way. Not only were we educated on all the hard work it takes to run a ranch, but we saw some seriously awesome western style.

From things to know about your cowboy hat to general style inspiration, here are 10 western fashion tips we’ve learned from Yellowstone.

1. A leopard fur coat is a wardrobe staple

As far as I’m concerned, Beth Duton can’t hurt, especially when it comes to her style. Every episode, I find myself Googling her outfits, and I’m pretty confident the rest of America went wild after seeing her wearing that leopard fur jacket. One of the best parts about Beth is that she pushes boundaries, even with her clothes on. Of course, it’s Montana, and she wears cowboy hats and boots like everyone else, but with a modern twist. Who said you can’t wear your boots with this chic jacket and a designer dress?

2. Black on black is the epitome of cool

No one on Yellowstone is cooler than Rip Wheeler. The sunglasses, the swagger, the all-black ensemble. There’s a reason New Yorkers have a reputation for being stylish…they wear a ton of black. Rip proves you can look just as effortlessly stylish on the ranch. Why waste a good thing?

3. Take care of your cowboy hat

It was a big deal when Jimmy got his first cowboy hat Yellowstone, but after returning to the dorm, he made one of the biggest mistakes you can make if you follow cowboy superstitions. NEVER put your hat on the bed. Actor Jefferson White said American weekly that not only was that true in the show, but Forrie J. Smitha real cowboy who plays Lloyd on the show, also chastised everyone backstage.

“Once it happened…we don’t know who put the hat on the bed, but all of a sudden there was a cowboy hat on a bed, and Forrie J. Smith s ‘m angry.”

4. You don’t have to be a rodeo star to wear a belt buckle

Yellowstone features a few people who participate in the rodeo, and they are all wearing their winning belt buckles. From Jimmy to Mia and Laramie, it’s a badge of honor that also makes a strong fashion statement. But you don’t have to barrel race or ride bulls to get the same look…on the ranch or off, it’s a welcome addition to your cowboy boot ensemble and of jeans.

5. Match your cowboy hat to your outfit

If you look Yellowstone, start paying attention to the Dutton family and their cowboy hats. While the dorm crew can only afford one nice hat each (good hats are an investment if you want one that will last), John Dutton has several. He and Beth pair certain hats with perfectly coordinated outfits, and it looks effortless.

6. Women can also wear Wrangler shirts for men

If you’re a bit more wobbly than Beth, she’s got some solid fashion moments too. Teeter works on a ranch and gets along with men while managing to never make you forget that she is, in fact, a woman. I wouldn’t have thought of wearing a men’s shirt like this, but it works.

7. Honor your culture with accessories, like Monica does

It’s really important to Monica to never forget her culture on the Broken Rock reservation. Even though she no longer lives there, it still seems like there are subtle nods to her origin, whether it’s a belt or a necklace that we can assume she redeemed on reserve. It’s a special and creative way to honor your culture or heritage.

8. You can wear a cowboy hat just about anywhere.

Whether he’s heading to a funeral, government meeting, or fancy party, you better believe John Dutton is wearing his cowboy hat. And he doesn’t look weird at all paired with his clean suit. It’s a solid accessory that can really work just about anywhere.

9. But take off your hat at the table

There’s one place the cowboy hat isn’t welcome (other than on the bed), and that’s the dinner table. It’s a sign of respect, and the Duttons always remember it when they sit down to share a meal.

10. A bandana is the perfect accessory inside and outside the ranch

Ranch hands wear the bandana scarf for more practical purposes, like catching sweat or protecting yourself from the sun, but it’s still a cool look whether or not you work on a ranch.

