Kris Jenner Shops in Maxi Dress and Sheer Star Sneakers in Italy – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kris Jenner showed off her ultra-fabulous sense of style while shopping in the Italian village of Portofino today. The Kardashian mom and matriarch swapped her usual monochromatic looks for a cool and comfy ensemble. For the retail therapy outing, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum wore a semi-sheer chiffon maxi dress. The airy number was adorned with an all-over printed silver star and featured long puff sleeves, a high stand-up collar and thigh-high side slits. She paired the fun dress with a black bralette and skintight leggings.

Kris Jenner spotted shopping in Portofino, Italy on May 20, 2022. CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Kris Jenner on a walk in Portofino, Italy, on May 20, 2022. CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA Jenner accessorized the casual outfit with sleek black shades, a miniature silver handbag and large hoop earrings also adorned with stars. Related To give her look a luxurious yet sporty finish, the media personality slipped into a pair of white trainers. White sneakers remain the ideal casual sneakers. The right pair of white kicks can provide endless versatility. The eternally elegant silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend in every season.

Kris Jenner is seen shopping in a see-through maxi dress and white sneakers in Portofino, Italy on May 20, 2022. CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA Jenner has seen a fashion evolution over the years. As she’s turned to couture designs and sleek silhouettes over the years, the business mogul and reality TV star has ensured an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet. However, with that in mind, Jenner’s style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pantsuits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear side, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zannoti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman. Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: DSW To buy: Puma Carina sneaker, $60.

CREDIT: Zappos To buy: Vans Old Skool platform sneaker, $70.

CREDIT: Nordstrom To buy: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneakers, $75.

