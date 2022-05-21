



S/S 2023 men’s fashion week: what to expect Men’s fashion week is back in force this season, from Pitti to Paris. Here, in an ongoing report, is everything you need to know about the upcoming S/S 2023 menswear shows

After a toned down January edition due to the appearance of the Omicron variant, men’s fashion week is set to come back strong in June. Here’s our guide to what to expect from the upcoming S/S 2023 season – from celebrating Ann Demeulemeester in Florence at a revitalized Pitti Uomo, to JW Anderson’s highly anticipated debut at Milan Fashion Week. . Men’s fashion week S/S 2023: everything you need to know London Fashion Week

June 11 – 13, 2022 In December last year, the British Fashion Council (BFC) announced plans to be coeducational in their curriculum; in June, at the location previously occupied by London Fashion Week Men’s, a summer edition of London Fashion Week will run from June 11-13, 2022. Comprising a lean schedule for both physical and digital events, the focus is put squarely on a new generation of designers working in the city, the majority of whom specialize in menswear (most of the designers appearing on weekends are also part of the BFC’s Newgen funding program). Those expected to take part include Labrum London, Robyn Lynch, Marie Lueder, Ahluwalia and the international collective Mainline:Rus/Fr.Ca/De, while the universities of Ravensbourne and Westminster will stage graduate shows as part of the event, the latter in both the BA and MA Courses. Pitti Uomo, Florence

June 14 – 17, 2022 After a scaled-down version of the Florentine fair last January, the 102nd Pitti Uomo returns to its usual four-day schedule, once again seeing the vast Fortezza da Basso site filled (almost) to capacity. Brunello Cucinelli, Herno, AlphaTauri and others have confirmed their presence at the fair, this time with the theme “Pitti_Island” (“a land to meet and be together before everyone embarks on their own journey”, as Agostino Poletto, managing director of Pitti Immagine, explains). Alongside the historic fair, a guest list will also feature throughout the event, including London designer Grace Wales Bonner, who returns to the catwalk after a two-year hiatus. She promises to bring her “vision of cultural luxury” to a still unknown place in the city; meanwhile, second guest designer Ann Demeulemeester is hosting a special project that will celebrate 40 years of her eponymous house, which she left completely in 2013. The event – carried over from the January edition – also marks the transfer of ownership of the label to Italian entrepreneur Claudio Antonioli, who increasingly brought Demeulemeester back into the fold, alongside many of his early collaborators (for her part, she long called him ‘traveling companion‘). Wales Bonner. Photography Malick Bodian. Courtesy of Pitti Immagine Milan Fashion Week

June 17 – 21, 2022 A number of brands canceled shows in the city in January; this season, the men’s edition of Milan Fashion Week is set to return with a “pre-pandemic”-worthy schedule showcasing the best of Italian design (and beyond). Versace and Moschino will present menswear collections at the event for the first time in several years, while the usual lineup of major houses – Fendi, Prada, Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana among them – will no doubt continue to provide week highlights. Elsewhere, Jonathan Anderson is bringing his eponymous London-based label JW Anderson to the city for a single season – delayed from January – promising to give attendees ‘a party’, the first in a series of shows planned to take people on a journey the brand all over the world. . Also new this season is a digital-only day that completes the week, with an unexpected appearance from British label Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. Paris fashion week

June 21 – 26, 2022 Despite the restrictions – and reduced guest lists – January’s edition of Paris Fashion Week Men’s kept a close-to-normal schedule with the city’s historic houses including Dior, Hermès and Louis Vuitton (the latest one heartfelt tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh, presenting his latest collection for the house). Shows from Loewe, Y/Project, Rick Owens, Paul Smith and more rounded out the week; alongside newcomer Bianca Saunders, the London-based designer who walked the runway for the first time in the city. Although the final schedule has yet to be released – stay tuned – expect the same this season. §

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wallpaper.com/fashion/all-you-need-to-know-about-mens-fashion-week-ss-23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos