Job life comes full circle | News, Sports, Jobs

I am “work” again in retail sales.

It’s a throwback to when I was growing up.

Back then, I started out as a pop-up clerk at a neighborhood grocery store, then graduated as a men’s clothing salesman through high school and college, and a carrier route from newspapers and a few incidental summer jobs.

I dabbled in insurance claims settlement and the (legal) sale of drugs before settling in journalism for a long half-century.

These days? Ha. Word “work,” above, is in quotes for a reason. Mostly, I don’t.

At the Watershed Bookstore, a second-floor store along Brookville’s Main Street, I…sit. Mostly, I read. When people stop, I chat if they’re okay or I read silently as they browse. When they’ve decided what to buy, I manage the money. The bookstore charges full price for books from local authors, to support their work. But his thousands of donated books sell for paltry sums: $2, $5, or $10, with the latter category mostly reserved for rare editions or fine books. I can handle that kind of math.

In the 1950s, my grocery clerk had been to a riverside store near my home in Warren. Its cheeses, olives, anchovies and meats gave the store a wonderful blend of smells, which today can only be found in stores such as Pittsburgh’s legendary Pennsylvania Macaroni Company in the Strip District.

This career ended quickly because I was all 10 years old. The nuns who educated me were horrified to learn that I operated a sharp, spinning meat/cheese slicer all by myself. They told the priest. He told the store owner, a kind man named Shay Font, that Shay would burn in hell if I lost a finger or bled myself to death.

Whether out of fear for his soul or out of respect for the priest, Shay pulled a pre-presidential Donald Trump: “You are fired!”

But I ate well while this labor lasted.

Jack Logan and his mother Bess ran a men’s clothing store in downtown Warren in the 1950s. Jack hired high school students on the theory that if they wore the clothes from his store, other students might see the latest styles and shop there.

I was not one of “in” crowd. With my plastic pocket protector, my flattop cut and my tortoiseshell-rimmed glasses, I was a little geeky. But I was a talkative geek. I made friends with a wide range of classmates. Maybe some got Jack’s wishes.

At this job, I learned how to give change and use the bronze crank cash register. I learned how to fold and re-stack men’s pants, sweaters and shirts, and hang up suits and coats after trying them on. I got pretty good at marking suit pants and jackets for sleeve, cuff, and seam alterations.

But I learned even more about the people. Jack and Betty could be rough with scoundrels. But big customers expected courteous courtesy, even if they were rude themselves.

So I learned to distract, disarm, charm a little. I learned that most people were kind, generous, and kind – but some were, in a word, fools.

The morons also spent money and bought clothes. The store was in business to sell clothes, not to judge people’s behavior. Unless the bad behavior is extreme, I have learned to deal with it. These lessons have served me well throughout my adult life, especially when, as an editor, I had to deal with irate, sometimes pissed, upset readers over an error in the paper.

Today, I learned again that the store clerk involves a lot of “break time”. To fill it, conscientious clerks clean the windows, restock the shelves, etc.

I admire this kind of work. I am happy to see his results. I take no part in it. As a geezer clerk, I meet and greet, call and say goodbye. That’s it.

The store operators would be justified in cutting my salary – if I was paid. I do not know. I like it like that. No tax complications. No need to clean or restock either.

On sunny afternoons, I grab a book and head down to the sidewalk. There I sit, I read, I say hello and, when I think I can get away with it, I propose, “Hey, don’t be cheap!” Go upstairs and buy some books, willya? »

My bosses cringe, but some people laugh and climb the stairs to navigate. I’m in case my ka-ching skills are needed.

Geezers, they say, are likely to enter a second childhood. In this bookstore, there are no tantalizing aromas of cheese/meat, but there is a lifetime of books to leaf through, read or re-read.

The only things that haven’t surfaced yet are the comics I read at Shay’s store. Of course, there was Superman. But us 10-year-olds didn’t want Playboy Magazine. We had Sheena, Queen of the Jungle, in color comics!

