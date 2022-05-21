Fashion at the airport: From Kangana Ranaut to Bhumi Pednekar, celebrities stay chic and comfortable





Btown celebrities never fail to amaze us with their fashion choices. As airport looks become fashionable, they prefer opting for minimalist yet elegant ensembles, striking the perfect balance between style and comfort. Take a look at this week’s airport looks and up your fashion game.

Isha Koppikar Isha Koppikar looked simple yet elegant at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Isha opted for a simple but chic ensemble. She wore black jeggings with red and white stripes with a plain white t-shirt. On top of that, she donned a stylish printed jacket and white sneakers. Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar at the airport (Credit: Varinder Chawla) the Bala the actress looked chic and relaxed in her all-denim look. She wore a short haircut jeans, a white T-shirt and a denim jacket with folded sleeves. She paired it with casual converse sneakers and a pink shoulder bag with a round clutch. Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) the Ishaqzaade actor kept its airport cool and laid back. He wore a blue Gucci sweatshirt and black jeans. Arjun added a pair of jazzy sunglasses to his ensemble. Anil Kapoor Anil Kapoor at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor donned a stylish ensemble which included a navy blue half shirt with peas. He completed the look with a round hat and a pair of sunglasses. Deepika Singh Goyal Deepika Singh at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Singh Goyal wore a white crop top and distressed blue denim jeans. On top of that, she donned a long pink overcoat which acted as icing on the cake. She also carried a blue shoulder bag and completed her look with a silver chain necklace and brown hoop earrings.



Arjun Rampal Arjun Rampal at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked stylish at the airport. He wore a plain white t-shirt with blue shorts and a matching hoodie. He paired it with a black cap, chunky white sneakers and black sunglasses. Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut looked stunning in a pastel yellow saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Keeping her makeup minimal, she added a white pearl Necklace and a taupe handbag to complete her look. Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) the Uri the actor looked very stylish in his black sweatshirt and dark brown pants. He wore white sneakers and added a stylish cap and striking sunglasses to complete his look. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan The Bachchans at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Bachchans were spotted together at the airport, departing for Cannes 2022. Aishwarya opted for a minimal yet eye-catching all-black look with embroidered details on her blazer. Abhishek kept it cool and laid back in his blue sweatshirt and denim jeans with funky yellow glasses and white sneakers. Aaradhya wore an oversized pink sweatshirt and baggy jeans in which she looked cute. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

