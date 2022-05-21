Deepika Padukone turns heads in a mini jacket dress while dining in Cannes. See the pictures

Deepika Padukone is one of eight members of the Cannes 2022 jury. The actress has never ceased to wow fans with her many Cannes looks. After turning heads with her stunning looks on the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Deepika made another statement with her pissed off look at a dinner party last night. The actress attended an official dinner hosted by Vanity Fair and Louis Vuitton in Cannes, France.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE AT A DINNER IN CANNES

Deepika Padukone, member of the Cannes jury, has a blast in Cannes. The Bollywood superstar, who is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, attended the brand’s official dinner last night. She turned dressed heads from the shelves of the luxury fashion house itself. She was seen wearing a beige mini dress which she paired with leather boots. Deepika donned the jacket dress over a printed white shirt adorned with multicolored floral patterns. Her makeup is also on point. Photos and videos of actress Gehraiyaan from the dinner have started circulating online.

Check it out:

ABOUT CANNES 2022

Cannes is back after a two-year hiatus due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 17. Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a gold and black saree at the opening ceremony. She is part of the jury of the prestigious film festival. This time, Cannes celebrates Indian cinema. India was chosen as the first country of honor at the Marché du Cinéma, and on the opening day, an Indian delegation, led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, walked the red carpet. The delegation included AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur among others.

This year, six Indian films are screened at the Cannes Film Market. These include Rocketry The Nambi Effect (Hindi, English, Tamil), Godavari (Marathi), Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Boomba Ride (Mishing), Dhuin (Maithili) and Niraye Thathakalulla Maram (Malayalam).

The poster for the 53rd International Indian Film Festival was also unveiled during the inaugural ceremony. The IFFI will be held in Goa this year. Union Minister Anurag Thakur also invited Cannes to IFFI Goa this year.