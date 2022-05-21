Victory for Robredo supporters in Cebu: VP wears Hablon de Argao dress to daughters’ graduation

MANILA, PhilippinesVice President Leni Robredo’s supporters in Argao, Cebu expressed their excitement after Robredo was seen wearing their handwoven barong dress at the graduation of her youngest child, Jillian, in New York .

Rainera Lucero, one of the leaders of the Argaoanons group with Leni, said their community of volunteers greatly appreciated the gesture, especially as some of them are still dealing with post-election grief.

It was a big win for us because we were so sad [about] election results. It’s hard to accept, really. The only thing that made us feel a little better was when VP Leni said, Let’s keep going. Let’s do the Angat Buhay [Foundation]. We were animated, especially when she wore our Grabe ang Impact dress, she said.

Lucero explained that the Hablon de Argao floral barong dress, which her group gave Robredo when she traveled to their town to campaign in February, captures the story of Argao, its women and its Cultural Heritage.

She also credited the team that handcrafted weaver Robredos Josephine Cameros, sewer Jovencio Fuentes and painter Joel Capuyan Gozon. Jima Bejagan and Jorelyn Concepcion, from Cebu Technology UniversityArgao Campus (CTU-AC), were also thanked for their efforts to revive the Hablon de Argao industry over the past 10 years after adopting it as an expansion project. .

It’s not about the dress, it’s about the story of the dress, Luceero said.

And it wasn’t just our group that was very happy. These are the ones who were involved, as well as the Argoaons who love our cultural heritage and the things the Argoaons are proud of, she added.

In a message on Twitter, Robredo thanked the Argaoanons for the gift which showcased the talent and know-how of their communities.

She and her three daughters flew to New York to attend Jillian’s college graduation.

