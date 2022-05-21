In the running for 20s, Nordstrom advances partnership with Asos

Nordström Inc. has intensified its partnership with the trendy British fashion brand asos.

Ten Nordström doors, including The Grove in Los Angeles and Manhattan’s 57th Street flagship women’s store and neighboring men’s store, began selling the asos collection. Nordstrom Gates in Bellevue, Washington; Chicago; Dallas; Aventura, Florida; Scottsdale, Arizona, and Brea and San Diego, Calif., also carry Asos, and the offering on nordstrom.com has been significantly expanded.

No more WWD

As of Friday, Nordstrom has launched over 650 styles, with most products priced under $100. Sizing is inclusive, ranging from 00 to 26. Each month, Nordstrom will introduce hundreds of new asos styles, in-store and online.

The strategy is a concerted offer to attract new customers, in particular twenty-somethings, with trendy and sharper fashion. It also reflects Nordstrom’s development of new types of relationships with suppliers. Executives said the Seattle-based retailer is taking more collaborative approaches and sharing both opportunity and risk.

The best example is Asos, which operates an online website platform for over 850 brands and has a portfolio of in-house brands, including Asos, that sell on the website. Last July, Nordstrom purchased a minority stake in topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and the HIIT brands owned by Asos, which acquired these brands from the former Arcadia brands. Nordstrom has no stake in the Asos brand itself. The retailer began selling Topman and Topshop in 2012.

The collaboration with Nordstrom marks the first time that Asos will be sold in a physical store environment.

A pair of party-ready Asos styles.

At The Grove in Los Angeles, a two-story, 20,000 square foot Asos/Nordstrom immersive shopping experience opened, designed specifically to engage 20-something shoppers with Asos and other brands, including Levis , WAYF and Nike. The shopping experience will serve as a young adult incubator for Nordstrom to test activation concepts that inspire customers in their 20s and bridge the gap between digital and physical retail, including creative spaces for flexible content that will evolve over time, exclusive services from brands customers know and love. , ear piercing, denim remake, sneaker cleaning and more, Nordstrom said in a statement.

The story continues

Sneaker cleaning is with Jason Markk, a brand rooted in sneaker culture. There’s also personalization with Lot, Stock and Barrell, a company that creates collaborative design experiences between individuals and brands; a clothing donation station; another clothing repair station and Beautycycle for recycling empty beauty products.

In New York, the Asos presentation takes center stage on the ground floor of the flagship women’s store on 57th Street and inside the Nordstroms men’s store across the street.

Cool and casual Asos men’s clothing.

Asos is arguably one of the most relevant global retailers for 20-somethings, said Shea Jensen, executive vice president of Nordstroms, responsible for general merchandise, women’s and men’s apparel. We’re also excited to reposition and reintroduce Topshop and Topman, which Nordstrom began offering in 2012. We view these brands as a collective offering for fashion-loving 20-somethings.

Shea Jensen

Nordstrom began selling the Asos brand last November with a two-store soft launch and sold it on nordstrom.com, to get an early read on consumer acceptance before expanding distribution. Asos also installed a 240 square foot glass box at The Grove for four weeks, which was taken down in March.

Nordstrom has sometimes been associated with attracting a preponderance of more mature traditional buyers. When asked if it was a challenge to attract younger, hip shoppers, Jensen replied, I wouldn’t say it’s a challenge. We know that the Millennial population, in their twenties, is an increasingly important audience for us. With Topshop, we partnered up a while ago, and collectively with Asos, Nordstrom has become a destination for them. We are always alert to opportunities to reach and serve new customers. We want to be a relevant and inspiring retailer for all customers.

When asked if people in the US know about the Asos brand, Jensen replied, I think people are, and some people will find out about the brand now. We are planning exciting events and activations, posts on nordstrom.com and social channels.

For now at least, Nordstrom does not sell the Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands in which it has a minority stake along with Topshop and Topman.

Asos size is inclusive.

Compared to other brands targeting younger consumers, at Asos the focus is on that 20-something customer and understanding their fashion needs, said Vanessa Spence, commercial designer and director visual for Asos. There’s certainly a variety and variety of products, from casual swimwear to sequin-embellished dresses, said Spence, who oversees all aspects of design and visual identity for women’s and men’s apparel. In addition, Asos differentiates itself by being inclusive from a sizing point of view.

Asos is the current fashion, always based on quality, Spence said. We have focused on delivering the trends to the customer as quickly as possible, a selection that will create excitement and desire. There are regular new drops every month, Spence added, noting there’s a particular focus on dresses, which are selling well, as well as menswear.

vanessa spence

The 22-year-old Asos brand was originally called As Seen On Screen, to indicate that the brand offered products inspired by fashions seen on cinema and television screens. Eventually the name was shortened to Asos.

Topshop and Topman also focus on the 20s, though Spence said there’s a different design aesthetic between the labels. Topshop is really known for jeans and denim, and has slightly higher prices, and Asos is more focused on dresses, Spence said.

Vanessa and her team have done a great job with brands across an array of aesthetics and outfits for different occasions, Jensen said. Each brand has a niche it serves. They really aren’t a single note.

Dresses and gowns are an integral part of the Asos collection.

Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebookand instagram.

Click here to read the full article.