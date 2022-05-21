Aptean expands its software solutions for fashion and





ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of RLM Apparel Software Systems (RLM), an award-winning provider of innovative solutions , cloud-based enterprise software solutions designed specifically for fashion and apparel businesses. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, RLM provides enterprise resource planning (ERP), product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain management (SCM) applications ) and other fully integrated apparel management applications with over 100 fashion brands and manufacturers. The RLM platform also includes over 40 modules that allow customers to efficiently manage the entire fashion product lifecycle and easily collaborate with global teams and suppliers. The acquisition of RLM expands Apteans’ line of cloud-based software products designed specifically for the fashion and apparel industry. RLM will benefit from Apteans’ global scale, significant resources and deep technology expertise while continuing to drive innovation for customers in the fashion and apparel industry. Together, RLM and Aptean will build on RLM’s proven track record of delivering robust ERP and SCM solutions to leading apparel brands. We are pleased to welcome the talented RLM team to Aptean. This acquisition reinforces Aptean’s commitment to serving the fashion and apparel market, said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. RLM shares both our passion for software innovation and our commitment to providing our customers with the technology and services needed to accelerate their growth while increasing their efficiency and visibility. The partnership with Aptean is a milestone for RLM, said Ron Lynn, Founder of RLM. Our purpose-built offerings for the fashion industry and our cloud-first approach align with Apteans’ mission to serve the market and, with Apteans’ significant resources and global leadership in ERP , we are confident that our business will reach new heights. About RLM RLM Apparel Software Systems is a leading provider of end-to-end modular enterprise software solutions designed specifically to meet the needs of global fashion retailers, brands and manufacturers. Over its 40-year history, RLM has enabled many of the largest and most innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and related companies to reach their full potential by accelerating performance, increasing efficiency, reducing costs and streamlining business processes across the concept. product life cycle to the consumer. Enterprise software solutions spanning all categories of RLM include capabilities typically found separately in enterprise resource planning (ERP), product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain management (SCM), warehouse management systems (WMS), sales force automation (SFA) and e-commerce systems (B2B/B2C). RLM solutions are available in a traditional on-premises deployment or as a hosted cloud subscription model. For more information, visit http://www.ronlynn.com. About Aptean Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of specialized, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively manage and grow their businesses. With cloud and on-premises deployment options, Apteans’ products, services and unparalleled expertise help businesses of all sizes be ready for what’s next, now. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com. Aptean and Ready for Whats Next, Now are registered trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. For media inquiries, please contact

Nicole Orourke

Marketing & Strategy Director

[email protected]

(770) 715-0362 A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10881e5c-068c-4eb7-b156-6a96160f5149

