Cannes Film Festival 2022 Fashion’s Best Red Carpet Looks – WWD

The stars are back in Cannes and dressed to the nines.
Elle Fanning: 4 This crystal-embellished Armani Privé blush dress is both Cannes red carpet and Disney princess. The bow hair clip reinforces the girly effect, while the fitted bodice and tight-fitting skirt at the hips are very va-va-voom.
Rebecca Room: 3.5 First of all, we love the haircut, and the chandelier earrings are the perfect accessories. The multi-color palette and beaded pattern of this Gucci dress is very glamorous and fun, but the feathered sleeve detail gets a little over the top and reads ice skater.
Lashana Lynch: 3 This white column Fendi couture dress is majestic but the graphic pattern is too close to vintage wallpaper. Dangling earrings are the best accessory for the look, however.
Noomi Raptor: 4 A draped white dress can easily look like a toga, but this Dior couture version is very wearable and glamorous. Slicked back hair and red lip increase the effortlessly chic volume. It’s the classic Cannes.
Rossy de Palma: 4.5 There is no denying that Palma is one of a kind. This Saint Laurent tuxedo dress with wedge heels and red leather gloves is the perfect choice for the actress. She can’t hurt.
Lori Harvey: 4 It’s Grace Kelly in “To Catch a Thief.” Alexandre Vauthier’s light yellow flared skirt dress is the go-to choice for May in France at Cannes. The swept back hair and a trendy diamond necklace are breathtaking.
Julianne Moore: 5 This fashion veteran showed off style with this Bottega Veneta black satin dress with a plunging neckline. She looks modern and chic while the Bulgari emerald and diamond collar necklace enhances the relatively simple dress – it’s a work of art.
Eva Longoria: 3 The choker went out of fashion a few years ago and there is no shortage of it. Longoria’s hair and makeup are on point with the evening dress; transparencies and embellishments give depth to the effort.
