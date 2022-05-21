Cannes Film Festival 2022 Fashion’s Best Red Carpet Looks – WWD

The stars are back in Cannes and dressed to the nines.

Elle Fanning

Vianney LeCaer/Invision/AP

Elle Fanning: 4

This crystal-embellished Armani Privé blush dress is both Cannes red carpet and Disney princess. The bow hair clip reinforces the girly effect, while the fitted bodice and tight-fitting skirt at the hips are very va-va-voom.

Rebecca room

Vianney LeCaer/Invision/AP

Rebecca Room: 3.5

First of all, we love the haircut, and the chandelier earrings are the perfect accessories. The multi-color palette and beaded pattern of this Gucci dress is very glamorous and fun, but the feathered sleeve detail gets a little over the top and reads ice skater.

Lashana Lynch

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Lashana Lynch: 3

This white column Fendi couture dress is majestic but the graphic pattern is too close to vintage wallpaper. Dangling earrings are the best accessory for the look, however.

Noomi Rapace

Vianney LeCaer/Invision/AP

Noomi Raptor: 4

A draped white dress can easily look like a toga, but this Dior couture version is very wearable and glamorous. Slicked back hair and red lip increase the effortlessly chic volume. It’s the classic Cannes.

Rossy de Palma

Vianney LeCaer/Invision/AP

Rossy de Palma: 4.5

There is no denying that Palma is one of a kind. This Saint Laurent tuxedo dress with wedge heels and red leather gloves is the perfect choice for the actress. She can’t hurt.

Lori Harvey

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Lori Harvey: 4

It’s Grace Kelly in “To Catch a Thief.” Alexandre Vauthier’s light yellow flared skirt dress is the go-to choice for May in France at Cannes. The swept back hair and a trendy diamond necklace are breathtaking.

Julianne Moore

Vianney LeCaer/Invision/AP

Julianne Moore: 5

This fashion veteran showed off style with this Bottega Veneta black satin dress with a plunging neckline. She looks modern and chic while the Bulgari emerald and diamond collar necklace enhances the relatively simple dress – it’s a work of art.

Eva Longoria

Vianney LeCaer/Invision/AP

Eva Longoria: 3

The choker went out of fashion a few years ago and there is no shortage of it. Longoria’s hair and makeup are on point with the evening dress; transparencies and embellishments give depth to the effort.