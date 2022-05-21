Khloe Kardashian eats ice cream as she steps out in a leopard print dress

They say “yes” for the third time this weekend in Portofino, Italy, in front of a close circle of family and friends. Here, DailyMail.com looks back on the three marriages, wild PDAs, IVF struggles and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s whirlwind romance…

Travis’ first crush on Kim Kardashian

Family friend for years, Travis Barker first showed interest in the KarJenner clan when he confessed he was first attracted to Kim Kardashian — not Kourtney — when she was Paris Hilton’s assistant. around 2006.

‘How could you not look at Kim? Mind you, I loved hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls,” Travis admitted in 2015. “Kim was a feast for the eyes. I wasn’t being disrespectful to Paris at all, but I couldn’t take my eyes off Kim! »

Travis went on to say that he hung out with Kim in their Calabasas neighborhood and while he had a “crush” on her, he said “nothing ever happened.”

Eyes for someone else? Travis is seen looking away in a 2018 flashback photo that Kourtney recently posted

Get to know the family

Travis then made several appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians while still married to ex-wife Shanna Moakler, cementing his status as a true friend of the Kardashian family.

Daughter Alabama revealed in October 2017 that she had bonded with the Kardashians, with her dad, though she didn’t specifically mention Kourtney.

“I actually had dinner with all of them the other night and they were really nice,” she said at the time. Travis shares Alabama and a son Landon with his ex Moakler, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2008.

A look of love? Travis is seen in an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Dating Rumors

Kourtney and Travis first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on what appeared to be a date together in 2018 in Los Angeles.

For their evening, the duo attended an evening service at the famous Hillsong Church, then later went out for a vegan dinner at Crossroads where they had dinner with Kourtney’s girlfriend, Larsa Pippen.

At the time, Kourtney had broken up with French model Younes Bendjima a few months earlier.

Getting closer: Kourtney and Travis are spotted together in 2018 on their way to dinner

From friends to lovers

Their relationship was confirmed in January 2021 after growing closer during the pandemic, as Kourtney recently revealed she made the first move while the pair were enjoying a friendly movie night together.

“I’ve always been attracted to Travis. I think it was just the right time in my life,’ she said on the show this year, adding: ‘We were texting and I ‘broadcast, like a flirtatious conversation.’

After Travis failed to make a move and went to put on a second movie to watch, Kourtney took action: “I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this movie marathon,’ so I take the first step.”

Getting closer: The pair are seen together in another episode of KUWTK

PDA power coupler

‘Kravis’ went Instagram official for Valentine’s Day in February 2021 with Kourtney posting a photo of the pair holding hands, but that was just the start of the wild PDAs that followed. In April, Travis posted a blurry photo of them kissing, as they later revealed their signature move on Kourtney riding the Blink 182 drummer in the Utah desert.

Their PDAs came to a head in August last year, when Scott Disick reached out to his ex Younes Bendjima on Instagram after seeing Kourtney riding Travis on a gondola. He then apologized.

They made their red carpet debut at the VMAs in September last year, and their tongue-kissing display for the cameras has set the tone for many other PDA-heavy events, including this year’s Met Gala. .

Wow! Kourtney and Travis show off their signature horse-riding pose in Utah

The first in a long series: Kravis made his red carpet debut at the MTV VMAs in September last year

IVF struggles

While the couple’s romance has seen many highs, Kourtney revealed they also faced heartbreak as she struggled to have a child with Travis.

In an episode of The Kardashians, Kourt confessed that their doctor took them “down this IVF path” saying “it wasn’t the most amazing experience.”

The reality TV star is mother to 12-year-old Mason; Penelope, nine; and Reign, seven with former partner Scott Disick, whom she dated from 2005 to 2015.

A romantic proposal

Travis popped the question in October to Kourtney, taking her to a beach in Montecito, Calif., as the special moment was captured for the Kardashians Hulu reality show.

It was later revealed there was drama when Kris Jenner called for not including Kourtney’s children in the happy moment – which upset her daughter Penelope.

“I woke up all night thinking it was a dream,” Kourtney said on Instagram at the time.

“I woke up all night thinking it was a dream,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram of her proposal to Travis

three weddings

Not content with just one ceremony, Kravis kicked things off with a drunken wedding in Las Vegas in April this year after partying at the Grammys. But the marriage sucked as it was revealed that the beloved couple did not have the correct papers.

Ahead of their big wedding in Italy, Kravis legally got married in Santa Barbara in May with his grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, as well as Travis’ father, Randy Barker, in attendance. The couple drove off in a vintage lowrider convertible with a “Just Married” sign.

However, the couple really pulled out all the stops for their big celebration in Portofino by renting an entire castle for their family and friends. The couple chose the historic Castello Brown house-museum on a hill above Portofino harbor for their big official party.

First marriage: Kravis got married in Vegas, although it wasn’t legally binding