Frenzy-Worthy Fashion Brand Bostreet Launches On Myntra Stylecast

BoStreet, a binge-worthy women’s fashion brand, launches its first collection on Myntra with over 1000 styles. The brand boasts of its unique technology platform that offers clothing options that strike the perfect balance between accessible and stylish for its young shoppers.

BoStreet is a fun, daring and edgy fashion brand for young fashion enthusiasts. BoStreets vision is to offer a curated collection of trending styles from around the world. What sets BoStreet apart is the freshness and depth of its collection and curation. The brand is now ready to bring runway styles straight to the rack at affordable prices for Gen Z and Millennial shoppers with Myntra. This collaboration is BoStreets’ first step towards creating a brand Gen-Z can rely on that will eventually become their go-to brand for everyday fashion. Buyers can avail the products at an average price range of INR 699-1999.

BoStreet’s dresses and tops are shoppers’ favorites. The brand launched its collection with fashion basics like sets, pants, t-shirts, jeans, skirts and shorts on Myntra StyleCast, a store dedicated to Gen-Z on the platform, which constantly seeks the latest news. trends and are always looking to experiment when it comes to online shopping. Myntras StyleCast clearly resonates with the brand’s future fashion trends at accessible prices and thus becomes the ideal launching pad for BoStreet.

Kunal Abhishek, Co-Founder of BoStreet, said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of our high fashion brand at one of India’s popular fashion destinations, Myntra. He points out that Myntra has a huge consumer base, especially when it comes to young shoppers, making it an ideal launch pad for a fashion brand like ours. We believe this new generation expresses their individuality through what they wear. She wants to be both trendy and unique. At BoStreet, we are creating a brand that strikes the perfect balance between cheap and stylish for our young shoppers.”

BoStreet was primarily launched as Stargate Club in early 2020. The brand has revamped to cater to its new generation of consumers. The brand reflects international styles in tune with current trends and relevance for the Indian market, making it a perfect option for Gen-Z who aspire to own international styles but are on a budget. The brand also launched its app and website recently.

About BoStreet

BoStreet is a fashion platform for young shoppers from India with the aim of constantly bringing the country’s latest and trendiest fashion at affordable prices for young shoppers between the ages of 18 and 22. BoStreet aspires to bring a collection of unique styles beyond the basics with aesthetics and trends that appeal to Indian Gen Z.

