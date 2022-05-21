Fashion
Frenzy-Worthy Fashion Brand Bostreet Launches On Myntra Stylecast
Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India
BoStreet, a binge-worthy women’s fashion brand, launches its first collection on Myntra with over 1000 styles. The brand boasts of its unique technology platform that offers clothing options that strike the perfect balance between accessible and stylish for its young shoppers.
BoStreet is a fun, daring and edgy fashion brand for young fashion enthusiasts. BoStreets vision is to offer a curated collection of trending styles from around the world. What sets BoStreet apart is the freshness and depth of its collection and curation. The brand is now ready to bring runway styles straight to the rack at affordable prices for Gen Z and Millennial shoppers with Myntra. This collaboration is BoStreets’ first step towards creating a brand Gen-Z can rely on that will eventually become their go-to brand for everyday fashion. Buyers can avail the products at an average price range of INR 699-1999.
BoStreet’s dresses and tops are shoppers’ favorites. The brand launched its collection with fashion basics like sets, pants, t-shirts, jeans, skirts and shorts on Myntra StyleCast, a store dedicated to Gen-Z on the platform, which constantly seeks the latest news. trends and are always looking to experiment when it comes to online shopping. Myntras StyleCast clearly resonates with the brand’s future fashion trends at accessible prices and thus becomes the ideal launching pad for BoStreet.
Kunal Abhishek, Co-Founder of BoStreet, said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of our high fashion brand at one of India’s popular fashion destinations, Myntra. He points out that Myntra has a huge consumer base, especially when it comes to young shoppers, making it an ideal launch pad for a fashion brand like ours. We believe this new generation expresses their individuality through what they wear. She wants to be both trendy and unique. At BoStreet, we are creating a brand that strikes the perfect balance between cheap and stylish for our young shoppers.”
BoStreet was primarily launched as Stargate Club in early 2020. The brand has revamped to cater to its new generation of consumers. The brand reflects international styles in tune with current trends and relevance for the Indian market, making it a perfect option for Gen-Z who aspire to own international styles but are on a budget. The brand also launched its app and website recently.
About BoStreet
BoStreet is a fashion platform for young shoppers from India with the aim of constantly bringing the country’s latest and trendiest fashion at affordable prices for young shoppers between the ages of 18 and 22. BoStreet aspires to bring a collection of unique styles beyond the basics with aesthetics and trends that appeal to Indian Gen Z.
https://www.myntra.com/bostreet?sort=new
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not involve any journalistic/editorial involvement of the Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/endorse the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or opinions expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not be in any way responsible and/or liable in any way whatsoever for anything stated in the article and/or also with respect to the view(s), opinion(s) ), announcement(s), statement(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/presented in the same.
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/brand-stories/bostreet-a-binge-worthy-fashion-brand-launches-on-myntra-stylecast-11653056665029.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on the anniversary of his death | Latest India News May 21, 2022
- US, Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North May 21, 2022
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 brings huge relief to Bollywood May 21, 2022
- The weakened euro could become equal to the US dollar May 21, 2022
- Neely repeating history or moving on with Cassidy? May 21, 2022