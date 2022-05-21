The designer transforms two used t-shirts into haute couture





This article is part of a series examining Responsible Fashionand innovative efforts to solve problems facing the fashion industry. What makes the perfect second-hand t-shirt? For designer Erin Beatty, it’s often in the texture that’s neither too stiff nor too soft, and worn enough that the color is muted but not faded. If there is text or a logo, the more vaguely recognizable it is, the better. She’ll just cut it off anyway. A navy shirt that said, Wilmington Friends Quakers was perfect for Mrs. Beattys needs on a recent thrift trip to Urban Jungle, a department store with a small yellow submarine sign on the front in the section Brooklyn’s East Williamsburg. But she needed more than a perfect T-shirt. Ms Beatty, 43, is the creative director of Rentrayage, a rising brand she founded in 2019, which takes its name from the French word for repair. Every piece of Returnrayage is hand-upcycled from pre-existing items, including vintage and unsold materials.

While upcycling has become a more common practice in fashion in recent years, it’s less common to see a brand devote itself entirely to it. Ms Beatty hopes to turn the practice into a sustainable and viable business, not just an art project, she said. The point is: how can we make it really work? she says.

It also made Mrs. Beatty, essentially, a professional bursar. In Connecticut, near her home with her husband and two children, she frequents the New Milford Elephants Trunk flea market. (The market is largely about home décor; Rentrayage also sells homewares, like colored recycled glassware.) Her approach has been enthusiastically received in the fashion industry: A dress from the brand’s first collection, in three distinct floral dresses, was selected to be part of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. From later this year, the range will be offered by retailers such as Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. Ms Beatty is also working on a collaboration with Madewell to repurpose her old clothes into new designs. One of the most popular pieces from Reentrayages is a t-shirt made up of two used pieces, deconstructed and then sewn together vertically in the middle. The effect is a fashion Frankenstein: two everyday objects combined to create something new and more interesting.

It will look really cool, Ms Beatty said after spending some time sifting through shirts, sliding metal hangers across a metal rack in short, shrill bursts. There was something romantic about the way she viewed clothes no one wanted, calling them beautiful and unique and impossible to recreate. She had just found a shirt to potentially form the second half of Wilmington’s tee. Originally white, it had been crudely dyed with a swirl of acid yellow, purple, teal, and occasional brown flecks. Both t-shirts are $6. The rebuilt look will cost approx. $125a high premium, but a price that Ms. Beatty says is fair, considering everything that goes into making the clothes: buying and cleaning shirts, determining the look (matching shirts by color, size and touch), cut and sew The garment. Worked in New York and paid fair prices, Ms Beatty said, referring to the wages she pays to sewers and the like. The final piece will incorporate the Rentrayages logo, an eight-pointed star surrounded by squares that forms a sort of geometric orb that somewhat resembles the universal symbol of recycling.

Still, Ms Beatty said, there will be people who see the high-priced shirt and think they can DIY it for much less. She encourages them to do so. But for those who want to buy the shirt, there is also emotional value.

It’s symbolic that all of those thoughts and choices have entered that room, she said. It’s making fashion out of something that has already existed. That is to say that there is value in something that has been thrown away. The trick to the Returnrayages aesthetic, which is creative but laid back, pulled together but not overdressed, as Ms. Beatty put it, is that its mash-ups require sophisticated construction. Jackets, in particular, are highly technical things that a consumer cannot make, said Ms Beatty, who studied at Parsons School of Design after a stint as a product manager at Gap. Among these jackets, the brand’s bestsellers, is a denim jacket crochet lace tails ($795) and a tailored men’s blazer with bustier inserts with an army green quilted liner ($925).

While Ms. Beatty is best known for her remixed vintage pieces, she gradually incorporated more unsold fabrics into the line, traveling to Italy to buy from warehouses that work with high-end brands to sell their excess fabric. A smooth quilted floral fabric from Italy, for example, had been transformed into a cropped jacket. The previous owner of the fabrics? Balenciaga, who had used it for a ruffled dress.

Before Returnrayage, Ms. Beatty spent eight years as creative director of a brand called Suno, which she co-founded in 2008 with Max Osterweis. She was known as much for her bold prints about its small series production and its civic values ​​at a time when these practices were generally seen more as a bonus than an expectation. Suno had modest success. It has been sold by major retailers and worn by celebrities such as Michelle Obama and Beyonc, and has released collaborations with Keds and Uniqlo. He was also a finalist in several competitions for emerging designers, including the LVMH Prize and the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. But the brand closed in 2016, citing growth issues and finding outside investment. After Suno closed, I was just wracked with guilt thing, said Ms. Beatty. She had just given birth to her second child and felt overwhelmed by the waste of child-rearing (including, but not limited to, all that plastic wrap). I ended up only buying vintage during this time and always had to change it to fit properly. This gave him the idea for Reentrayage: a brand focused on reworked vintage and training the world to revisit things that have been thrown away. But how big can a line focused on reducing waste be? Sometimes I think you kind of have to start things to see the way, she said.

People just want an answer on how they can do better, Ms Beatty said. There are not any. It’s about moving forward in every way possible, whether it’s replacing synthetic dyes with natural dyes or finding more environmentally friendly shipping methods.

Her small studio in SoHo, where she can only afford to employ freelancers, is filled with large blue Ikea bags filled with freshly laundered vintage clothes ready for a second life in her next collection. She wants Rentrayage to have even more access to high quality unsold fabrics from other major brands, which have been critical for a reluctance to deal with waste. I have complete confidence in my ability to make things cooler that already exist, she said. But it’s about finding those things and having access to those things because what’s happening now is people are so embarrassed by their own trash that they don’t want to acknowledge it. It’s not like we use every ounce of fabric. There are fabrics that we have to resell. But in every choice we make, we’re just trying.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/21/style/rentrayage.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos