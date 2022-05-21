Fashion
Kate Middleton stuns in a daring bardot dress for a special appearance
Laura Sutcliffe
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square. Kate Middleton wore a bold Roland Mouret dress.
Thursday night, the Duchess of Cambridge had a stunning fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London.
READ: Kate Middleton’s most popular dress for rent revealed – and it costs a lot less than you think
Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline – a favorite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white stripe across the top that showed off her collarbones.
WATCH: Kate Middleton walks the Top Gun red carpet
Kate, along with William, walked the red carpet with Tom Cruise who at one point helped Kate up the stairs.
Kate, 40, looked better than ever, sporting her sleepy, straight hair with a trendy center parting.
READ: Still obsessed with Kate Middleton’s pink Rixo dress? River Island has the best lookalike
Beauty-wise, the royal brunette wore dark smokey eye makeup and a red lip gloss that made her flawless skin glow.
Roland Mouret’s monochrome Lamble gown is described as having been sculpted from stretch crepe and features darts at the waist and hips to create a gorgeous hourglass silhouette. There’s also an “unexpected sheer mesh panel at the back”, although Kate opted to cover the panels.
Kate wore the stunning Roland Mouret dress
the the dress sells for £2,700/$3370 but for those who have a small budget we found a series of dupes, with london club selling a stunning all black bardot draped maxi with a thigh high slit for £57/$72.
All Black Bardot Split Maxi, £57/$72, london club,
BUY NOW
Tadashi Shoji Ruched off-the-shoulder dress, £382/$458, Neiman Marcus,
BUY NOW
If color blocking is more your style, Ted Baker has a stunning black and white polka dot belted midi dress for £195/$243.
Black and white belted midi dress with big polka dots, Ted Baker£195/$243
BUY NOW
The royal couple then met the cast of stars who feature in the film, including Hollywood veteran Tom and Divergent star Miles Teller.
The new film, which is due for release on May 27, was originally supposed to be released in 2019, but it was delayed so producers could improve the flight sequences. Then soon after, the pandemic caused further disruption to the calendar.
William and Kate enjoy a movie or two and occasionally attend premieres of major blockbusters.
The bardot neckline is a favorite of Meghan Markle
The most recent (and arguably most memorable) saw the Cambridges walk alongside Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at the premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die in September 2021.
Royal fans were delighted to see Kate rock a stunning outfit for this very special occasion.
In fact, many would say she could easily pass for a Bond girl herself, wearing a now-iconic Jenny Packham dress.
Kate wowed Jenny Packham at the premiere of No Time To Die
Her floor-length gold gown featured gorgeous embellishments on the bodice and cape detail with a beige chiffon base.
MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton are going viral on TikTok for the sweetest of reasons
Switching up her vibe of regular, bouncy, blow-dried hair, she instead wore her mane in a super chic updo style that was perfectly accented by her gold disc earrings. Her stunning features were highlighted by a subtle and vibrant makeup look that included dramatic lashes and lots of highlighters.
The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.
Sources
2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/20220519140633/kate-middleton-wears-bold-roland-mouret-bardot-gown-top-gun-premiere/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Siam Ahmed set to make Bollywood debut with In the Ring May 21, 2022
- 13-year-old arrested for Palmetto High School shooting May 21, 2022
- 8 Bollywood Celebrities Struggling With Serious Illnesses May 21, 2022
- Monkeypox: 11 additional cases found in UK May 21, 2022
- 16 Technical terms and concepts that every business leader needs to understand May 21, 2022