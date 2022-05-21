Kate Middleton stuns in a daring bardot dress for a special appearance













Last modified 21 May 2022 11:17 BST



Laura Sutcliffe



The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square. Kate Middleton wore a bold Roland Mouret dress.



Thursday night, the Duchess of Cambridge had a stunning fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London.

READ: Kate Middleton’s most popular dress for rent revealed – and it costs a lot less than you think

Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline – a favorite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white stripe across the top that showed off her collarbones.

Loading player…

WATCH: Kate Middleton walks the Top Gun red carpet

Kate, along with William, walked the red carpet with Tom Cruise who at one point helped Kate up the stairs.

Kate, 40, looked better than ever, sporting her sleepy, straight hair with a trendy center parting.

READ: Still obsessed with Kate Middleton’s pink Rixo dress? River Island has the best lookalike

Beauty-wise, the royal brunette wore dark smokey eye makeup and a red lip gloss that made her flawless skin glow.

Roland Mouret’s monochrome Lamble gown is described as having been sculpted from stretch crepe and features darts at the waist and hips to create a gorgeous hourglass silhouette. There’s also an “unexpected sheer mesh panel at the back”, although Kate opted to cover the panels.







Kate wore the stunning Roland Mouret dress

the the dress sells for £2,700/$3370 but for those who have a small budget we found a series of dupes, with london club selling a stunning all black bardot draped maxi with a thigh high slit for £57/$72.







All Black Bardot Split Maxi, £57/$72, london club,











Tadashi Shoji Ruched off-the-shoulder dress, £382/$458, Neiman Marcus,

If color blocking is more your style, Ted Baker has a stunning black and white polka dot belted midi dress for £195/$243.







Black and white belted midi dress with big polka dots, Ted Baker£195/$243

The royal couple then met the cast of stars who feature in the film, including Hollywood veteran Tom and Divergent star Miles Teller.

The new film, which is due for release on May 27, was originally supposed to be released in 2019, but it was delayed so producers could improve the flight sequences. Then soon after, the pandemic caused further disruption to the calendar.

William and Kate enjoy a movie or two and occasionally attend premieres of major blockbusters.







The bardot neckline is a favorite of Meghan Markle

The most recent (and arguably most memorable) saw the Cambridges walk alongside Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at the premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die in September 2021.

Royal fans were delighted to see Kate rock a stunning outfit for this very special occasion.

In fact, many would say she could easily pass for a Bond girl herself, wearing a now-iconic Jenny Packham dress.







Kate wowed Jenny Packham at the premiere of No Time To Die

Her floor-length gold gown featured gorgeous embellishments on the bodice and cape detail with a beige chiffon base.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton are going viral on TikTok for the sweetest of reasons

Switching up her vibe of regular, bouncy, blow-dried hair, she instead wore her mane in a super chic updo style that was perfectly accented by her gold disc earrings. Her stunning features were highlighted by a subtle and vibrant makeup look that included dramatic lashes and lots of highlighters.

The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.