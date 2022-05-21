2022 beauty, finance, fitness and more trends

Let’s be sassy!

Welcome to Gemini Season, the time of year when we transition from the blooming of spring to the warmth of summer.

The fiery sun will rotate in the skies of Gemini from May 20 to June 21. Gemini is symbolized by the Twins and embodies communication. This air sign encourages us to connect with others, learn more about the world, and be curious about what’s yet to be discovered.

Gemini is the third zodiac sign on the wheel, known as the Mutable sign. It helps us to be flexible to what life throws at us, we yearn for new horizons during this time. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of the intellect, Gemini craves excitement, spontaneity, social interaction, and constant change.

Fashion

To follow celebrity stylist, jana rae.

WHAT YOU NEED FOR WOMEN’S AND MEN’S FASHION: Nothing epitomizes the social side of Gemini better than a fabulous party! The first Monday of every May is the biggest fashion night of the year: the Met Gala! Gemini’s gossip, sociability and excitement have set the internet on fire discussing some of the night’s most exciting, over-the-top and spontaneous looks for this year’s white tie theme: Gilded Glamour.

Music

To follow famous music producer, Craig J Snider.

WHAT IS THAT ? Our pick of the Gemini season is “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar.

He is a brilliantly poetic master rapper, musician, producer and songwriter! He’s back with a vengeance. He grabs us with an introspective social commentary on his journey through his past, present and future. This track is a mix of Latin Soul, Hiphop and 70s funk. It writes about personal truths, conflicts, resolution, absolution and everything in between. Celebrate new life when it returns. The goal is in the lessons we learn now. Sacrificing personal gain on everything just to see the next generation better than ours. Amen, my brother!

Aptitude

To follow celebrity fitness trainer, Don Saladino.

WHAT IS THAT ? Here’s your fitness tip for Gemini season: the split jump. This is a great move to get your heart rate up while building some elasticity. Enjoy!

Women’s hairstyle trends

To follow celebrity hairdresser, Brandon Breaking Free.

Model: @therealrockwell Hair color by: @vickicasciola Cut and style by: @brandonliberati Photo credit: Gina Barbara Model: @therealrockwell Hair color by: @vickicasciola Cut and style by: @brandonliberati Photo credit: Gina Barbara

WHAT IS THAT ? Gemini season is all about expressing both sides of your personality and this hot hair trend will do just that! Color Blocking bangs are just the bangs that will represent your alter ego. Gemini wants to experiment with everything and coloring your bangs a different color from the rest of your hair allows you to do just that! It flatters any face and if you’re daring enough to try this trend, why not opt ​​for any color you like, such as yellow: Gemini’s favorite color!

Men’s Grooming and Hairstyle Trends

To follow celebrity hairstyle, Kristan Serafino.

With Gemini Season bringing your adventurous and charming side, what better way to explore a new direction and a new adventure than to change up your daily routine! Why look for the same products in your bathroom cabinet? With so much curiosity and excitement in Gemini, step up your game with a new skincare and hair styling routine.

Skin care : Sisley Purifying Rebalancing Lotion with Tropical Resins

Serafino says a pro tip: Just like painting a wall without a primer paint not adhering evenly, consider a toner as a primer to your skincare routine.

Shaving: V76 Clean Shave Hydrating Gel-Cream

Serafino says a pro tip: After shaving, rinse with cold water to reduce inflammation.

Beard: Proraso Beard Oil

Serafino says a pro tip: Beard oil helps moisturize and protect the skin under the beard.

Hair care: THE BEST PASTE.

Serafino says a pro tip: Mix the levels of shine and hold of your hair paste to give your hair a unique style with the same haircut.

Kristan Serafino has recently worked with Ryan Reynolds, Danny Devito, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Richard Gere!

Beauty & Makeup

To follow Hollywood entertainment artist and makeup artist, Lizzy Polanco.

WHAT IS THAT ? Stand out this Gemini season by adopting these signs of many matching birthstones such as Tigers Eye. Customize this charming stone and sign by using brown winged liner, subtle washes of yellow eyeshadow, and finishing this look with a touch of olive green liner below for that spontaneity that Gemini is known for.

Hollywood makeup artist and beauty expert Lizzy Polanco brings you your ultimate Gemini look for the season!

Finance and cryptocurrency

To follow cryptocurrency investor, Amanda Maxwell.

WHAT IS IN: The world of cryptography is a complex and tech-heavy industry. Your inner Gemini should have you using your natural curiosity and intelligence to help you sort through the troubling market right now. Just as we can all find ourselves entrenched in talkative gossip, the crypto market can also take the form of stories. These narratives and stories pop up in any asset class and really set the stage for how people think something is going to happen.

Being able to clearly distinguish what is exaggerated from what is true is very important when investing. Just this month, Luna took a dip because it wasn’t as stable as expected, and took the entire market with it based solely on a misunderstanding about stablecoins. As a short- or long-term investor, it’s important to always stay calm and see through the excitement!

What’s in store for us in crypto in Gemini season? Amanda Maxwell gives you the interior details. Getty Images/Westend61

Special tip: This month, practice calming your mind when you receive breaking news or gossip. In the crypto industry, it’s usually best to get your news from crypto-specific outlets to avoid the confusion that can sometimes come from mainstream media when it involves technology. Some excellent sites for validating stories are Coindesk, The Block, Bitcoin Magazine, and Decrypt.

Hobbies

To follow Apryl Joi Visionary Vibe.

Well hello Gemini season! Gemini energy is filled with spontaneity, adventure and has no limits when it comes to spoiling those they love. Yet Mercury, its ruling planet, has just entered its retrograde phase which begs you to slow down, reflect, watch and love. in. This Gemini season, treat yourself to a solo journey of self-discovery in Bali, Indonesia. Gemini is frowned upon for the duality of their twin energy, while Bali is known as both the island of the gods and the demons.

Coincidence? I do not think so! With almost no crime and a large expat population, you’ll be sure to feel safe and make plenty of friends from all over the world. This makes Bali the perfect destination for the virgin/rookie solo traveler. The Balinese want to live in harmony with nature and the gods. (Isn’t harmony always mood?) Splurge on the business class seat, as meals and accommodation are surprisingly affordable in Bali. You can typically be looking to spend $75-$150/night on a luxury short-term rental property that includes a chef with daily breakfast and a driver!

From the coast to the jungle, there is something for everyone, so do not hesitate to go around the island. There are countless picturesque sunsets on the beach, numerous world-class yoga studios, mind-blowing herbal restaurants, massive sparkling waterfalls, and charming authentic Indonesian cooking classes. Cleanse your mind, body, and soul, then return refreshed and ready to face the next cosmic shift to come! Whether you’re feeding the gods or the demons, you’re sure to have fun!

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in Access Hollywood, E! Entertainment, NBC and ABC TV, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic advice for celebrities, business executives and top influencers. His work harnesses star power when it comes to the entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people around the world. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com.