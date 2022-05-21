A lesson in bad fashion choices

Former Clerk of the Legislature Craig James’ spending on clothing purchases got him in trouble

The guilty verdict of disgraced former Clerk of the Legislative Assembly Craig James reinforces a lesson I have learned over the years.

Every time I buy clothes on vacation, I regret it as soon as I try them on at home. Because they look stupid.

That white shirt that didn’t fit but I bought anyway because Donald Duck was embroidered on the front?

He looked good in Maui. But when I modeled it at home, it turned into a fashion crime. What the hell was I thinking?

James may now have a similar case of buyer’s remorse. Except Vancouver’s Brooks Brothers dress shirts and the suit he’s been raving about at Ede & Ravenscroft in London have turned into real crimes.

And the verdict was given by a judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, not by my wife.

He was cleared this week over an assortment of other raps stemming from the spending scandal that former Speaker Darryl Plecas blew up in the legislature three years ago.

One of them involved a quarter-million-dollar long-service award that James extracted from the old boys’ club that ran the joint at the time.

It was designed for three former civil servants, most of whom had appointments rather than full-service employment contracts. James received substantial benefits throughout his career in the Legislative Assembly, but also worked hard to earn this award.

Judge Heather Holmes found he was in a clear conflict of interest and breached the standard of conduct in a serious and marked manner by advising the speaker on a matter that was for his benefit.

The judge concluded that he was probably not entitled to the reward, but may have been led to believe he was by questionable legal advice. There was therefore no breach of trust.

The 64-page verdict recounts his habit of putting an extraordinary number of purchases while traveling abroad on his expense account.

But all of the examples were below the criminal threshold, she ruled.

Except the clothes. It’s the haberdashery angle that captures the flavor of the whole saga. And this rests on an obvious point. You don’t need a CSI Victoria team to figure this out.

The clerk wears a toga. Why should we pay for what they wear under the dress, when the job pays over $300,000 a year – and comes with the dress? So, charging the Legislature for more clothes and justifying it with false spurious motives stretches the expense account to the critical point.

He billed taxpayers $1,887 for those specific purchases with memos saying it was “bedroom attire” and a “bedroom uniform.”

But Judge Holmes found he had done so “dishonestly”.

She concluded that it was a false implication and reinforced a misrepresentation that it was business expenses.

“James’ conduct of actively misrepresenting his purchases, in order to receive a refund to which he knew he was not entitled, must be considered a marked departure from the (expected) standard of conduct.”

There were other clothing purchases billed to taxpayers, including a $624 pair of shoes, which appeared suspicious. But the justice said there was not enough evidence on these purchases.

Maybe he thought they were legit.

“This reason also applies to the suspenders that Mr. James purchased and is not undermined by the fact that the suspenders were blue/pink and had a palm tree pattern as they would not have been visible under the dress .”)

James’ defense attorneys seem to have acknowledged that getting the public to pay for what he wore under the dress was going to be a problem. They therefore argued that his claims might have anticipated a modernization of the attire of table officers to business suits rather than dresses.

There was evidence that James was advocating such a change. But Justice noted that it was firmly pushed back and there was no evidence the idea was active at the time.

As for the ridiculous Legislature wood splitter, who became a national icon for the whole scandal, the argument that it was a crime failed. The log splitter sat in James’s yard for a year, was used lightly, and never made it to the Legislative Assembly before it was suspended.

But there was evidence that there was nowhere else to store it, so no crime was found.

Not to raise a sore point, but for what it represents as a fall from grace, it belongs in a museum.

[email protected]