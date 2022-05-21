Men who stick to a strict style diet

Bernard Arnault with his son Frédéric Arnault, both wearing the family’s signature dark suit © Reuters

Arnault’s men may be right. Bernard Arnault, one of the four or five richest men in the world and head of a luxury empire, seems to be wearing the same thing every time he leaves the house. Dark suit, almost always navy blue, white shirt, dark tie. Sometimes shows his casual side by removing the tie. During a tennis match, he might get really wild and take the jacket off too. His sons Antoine, Frédéric, Jean and Alexandre, who also work within the LVMH group, generally conform to the outfit of the patriarch, even if they sometimes rebel with a dark shirt or by wearing sneakers.

That these men, who can wear anything and constantly have to mingle with the world’s top tastemakers, follow a strict style regime tells you something.

The standard reason provided for wearing the same thing every day is to save mental energy for other more important decisions. President Obama, in his identical dark suits, and Mark Zuckerberg in his jeans and gray t-shirt, made this point.

And fair enough. Most men just aren’t interested in clothes. If I had the option, many men I know would wear what they learned to wear as teenagers, but reluctantly upgrade to fit in professionally or to show off how rich they are. . For them, what to wear is a problem to be solved, preferably by someone else, in a minimum of time.

Barack Obama sticks to easy decision-making with a wardrobe of dark suits © EPA

However, choosing and sticking to a personal uniform makes sense for reasons that go beyond indifference and simplicity. Let’s first consider Jean-Michel Frank, the great Parisian interior designer of the 20s and 30s, a man with incredible aesthetic demands: total simplicity associated with sumptuous materials. He still wore the same double-breasted, soft-shouldered gray flannel suit. He was reputed to have 40.

People in the UK generally assume that if you’re wearing tweed you’re either shooting a poor bird or you’re a moron.

Ludwig Wittgenstein, whose philosophical obsessions had a distinctly aesthetic character, was also a uniform man. His student Norman Malcolm reported that he always wore light flannel trousers, an open flannel shirt, the same rough jacket, and carefully polished shoes.

In his excellent book The sartorialist: the man, published by Rizzoli, style photographer Scott Schuman praises the uniform, taking the example of Noboru Kakuta (a somewhat mysterious figure in the fashion world — there are a lot of photos of him, but what it does is unclear). His clothes are neat, classic, and always in shades of blue and gray, sometimes with a white shirt or a pocket square. He prefers brown suede shoes. The fabrics are soft and textured. He looks fantastic.

Italian designer Giorgio Armani wears his uniform of dark T-shirt and pants. . . © Starraks/Shutterstock

. . . while British designer Paul Smith sticks to his bike suit in Japan © The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images



Giorgio Armani is another example: when he’s not in a suit, it’s very dark pants with an equally dark t-shirt or sweater, a uniform he seems to be adopting more and more as he gets older. Other designers, from Joseph Altuzarra to Paul Smith, also depend on fairly standardized formulas.

For these stylish men, it’s clearly not about saving energy. It’s about finding something that works perfectly and sticking to it. Here’s the secret: if you look good, repetitiveness doesn’t really matter. People will always notice if your suit fits you perfectly; they’ll never notice if it’s the same suit you wore yesterday (unless, of course, they’re style columnists).

The mainstay of the fashion world Noboru Kakuta, from the book ‘The Sartorialist: Man’ by Scott Schuman (Rizzoli) © Scott Schuman



There’s a reason the Arnaults opt for the navy suit and white shirt. Paired with black shoes, it’s the most flattering and versatile uniform there is. It can be more or less casual depending on the presence of a tie, and you can always get rid of the jacket. It works at night. The stains are not visible. It is thin and has eight pockets. But, as someone who’s worn more blue suits than I can count, I have to admit this is the most annoying.

I’m not a strict uniformed man myself, but by default I wear gray trousers, dark brogues and some sort of tweed jacket. It works well in the United States. People in the UK generally assume that if you’re wearing tweed you’re either shooting a poor bird or you’re a moron. But I like to wear something with a pattern on it, and the tie is disappearing.

My problem may be that I haven’t found the uniform that really suits me. I plan to keep looking.

Robert Armstrong is the FT’s American financial commentator

