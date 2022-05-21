



SEATTLE, Wash. – Buying used, recycled, and sustainable clothing is one of the best ways to curb the growth of the fast fashion industry. Often these sustainable clothing stores/brands are small compared to global fast fashion giants. World Bank data shows that small businesses represent 50% of global employment and are essential to job creation and economic growth worldwide. By buying sustainably, consumers have the ability to contribute to these small businesses battling fast fashion and ultimately provide impoverished worlds with decent jobs and decent wages. The Effects of Fast Fashion on Global Poverty Fast fashion companies often profit from impoverished worlds, knowing that they can get away with paying small wages and subjecting workers to dangerous sweatshop environments, due to an increased profit margin. A 2021 article from International Law and Policy Brief reveals that; of about 75 million fast fashion workers worldwide, less than 2% earn a living wage. By buy second-hand, these second-hand parts can be given an extended life, reduce waste, and reduce the number of garments a factory worker has to quickly assemble. While fast fashion company Zara has more than 50 million Instagram followers, countless thrift stores go unnoticed. Bringing attention to these sustainable businesses that fight fast fashion creates job opportunities for people living in poverty and strengthens the economy as a whole. 3 sustainable companies fighting fast fashion Mayamiko, Malawi. It is a clothing company created for women by women, in an ethical and sustainable way. The brand started Malawi, Africa, where indigenous artisans who celebrate traditional African techniques inspire creations. These designers even use locally sourced fabrics. The brand is dedicated to providing the world with beautiful clothing that proves that sustainable fashion increases the quality, design and overall value of these pieces. Without forgetting the empowerment of workers throughout the production process. Some of Mayamikos’ ethical promises include commitments against the use of forced labor or child labor and the guarantee of safe working conditions, decent wages, reasonable working hours and a daily nutritious meal for workers. Mayamiko is a 100% PETA-certified vegan brand and is dedicated to advocating for better labor rights. The creation of the Mayamiko Trust works to “advance social justice and equality for women in Southern Africa”. Back, Cambodia.Among the sustainable companies fighting against fast fashion is Dorsu, a company established in Cambodia. The clothing brand creates its clothes from leftover fabrics that local Cambodian clothing factories have thrown away. Dorsu defends workers’ rights by offering its employees decent wages, permanent employment contracts, reasonable working hours and adequate breaks. Dorsu staff also enjoy benefits such as “performance-based bonuses, higher overtime rates, workers’ compensation insurance, and paid time off for illness, family needs, and vacations.” “. The brand was born from the idea that clothing should be produced in a way that embraces people and causes the least possible harm to the environment. The company creates its products for longevity and everyday wear. The company does not overproduce; it intentionally creates small collections of three to four pieces of high quality, versatile and practical for everyday life, rather than exploiting workers to quickly create massive collections with hundreds of garments. Nevernew, South Africa. Nevernew is a second-hand store located in Cape Town, South Africa. In an interview with The Borgen Project, Nevernew owner Chantal Fourie said, “My store doesn’t just deal with [to]a niche market. Nevernew stocks festival clothing for men and women, unique vintage pieces and practical clothes you might need in your daily routine. Fourie explained that this strategy has helped his business survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, while many other businesses “mainly stocking big-ticket items for wealthy locals and tourists have had to close. Often, vintage purchases can be expensive, which contributes to consumer appeal for the low prices offered by fast fashion companies. Nevernew offers shoppers a place to shop in a sustainable, fashionable and affordable way. Thrift stores like these open up the market to more socio-economic classes, allowing more people to breathe new life into the second-hand clothes in their closets. Fourie told the Borgen Project that “the second-hand clothing industry is a circular economy that is very valuable and also prevents millions of pieces of clothing from ending up in [a]dump. This thrift store not only fights fast fashion, but it also makes the process affordable and inclusive. The benefits of sustainable shopping In an interview with The Borgen Project, a vintage shop staff member who wishes to remain anonymous said the most rewarding part of working in the industry is helping immigrants, convicts and people in the community. who cannot easily hold or find work to earn money to live. When The Borgen Project asked what was the most rewarding aspect of buying second hand, the staff member replied, you are not contributing to a new production, that money goes to a local child employed in your community. Small businesses like thrift stores and recycled/sustainable clothing businesses play an important role in creating jobs, growing local economies, and preventing waste. Companies like these create a butterfly effect that seems small at first, but actually has a much bigger impact on the lives of those who endure unacceptable working conditions. If the popularity of thrift shopping continues, these companies battling fast fashion could be the difference between a low-paying job and a career for someone in need. – Madeleine Ehlert

