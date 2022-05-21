2021 D-III University Championships: Pool D preview (men)

A first-time Nationals entrant with a realistic chance of topping their group could be one of the feel-good stories of the tournament.

Our 2022 College Series coverage is brought to you by Spin Ultimate. Please support the brands that make Ultiworld possible and shop atUltimate Spin!

Returning to its normal late May spot in the calendar for the first time since 2019, the D-III College Championships have finally arrived. The irregularity of a spring season where there was no seeding to influence the allocation of nominations produced a men’s field where almost half of the qualifiers are either rookies or did not qualify for championships nationals for more than a decade. Still, 16 teams arrive at the campaigns last weekend ready to resume the business as usual of crowning a national champion.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend, but before the first draw rolls around tomorrow, let’s get to know the teams competing in Milwaukee. Then follow atultiworld.com/live for updates and live streams throughout the weekend!

Pool A | Pool B | Pool C | Pool D

Colorado College (Wasabi)

Sowing: D1; overall no. 4

Power Rating: #4

Path to Nationals: Def. Missouri S&T 15-14 in South Central Finals

Past National Championship appearances: 2011*,Colorado College has qualified for the 2011 DI College Championships.” rel=”footnote”>1 2016, 2017, 2021

Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Perhaps no team feels like their 2021 national championships ended prematurely more than Colorado College, where they lost a thriller 15-14 to Berry. However, Wasabi bounced back with a vengeance this spring, winning South Central and securing the Pool D seed.

The Wasabis season recap is a combination of taking care of business against D-III teams and testing themselves against DI competition. After Dust Bowl was canceled, CC was able to hold a home tournament for some local Colorado teams, which they used to get reps for their full roster while winning the tournament. Where we really saw their quality was at the Midwest Throwdown the following weekend. Wasabi went 5-2 and finished second, losing just two games to Purdue and earning a win over DI Nationals qualifier Washington University.

A great athletic team, Wasabi has great depth. Guys like Parker Rehmus, Simon Broan and Graham Whiting would play big minutes on any team in the division. But the gamebreaker for CC is Lincoln Grench. A second-team All-American in the fall, Grinch is a big handler who plays both sides of the disc. He covers an incredible amount of ground on defense and is capable of being both extraordinary and relentlessly consistent.

Perhaps the biggest advantage Wasabi brings this weekend over the rest of their pool is that they are battle tested. South Central is the best region in the division this year, and although it only took three games to do so, winning the regionals is no small feat. The CC’s championship game against Missouri S&T (available in our video archive) looks like a Nationals game, and Wasabis’ pool game victory against Sul Ross State is nothing to sneeze at either. Having narrow wins against domestic competition is priceless experience that no one else in Group D can claim.

Colorado College unfortunately faces some big losses this weekend. Oliver Kraft broke his face just before regionals, and 2021 Donovan runner-up Josh Felton is out this weekend due to illness. Grench is going to have to take on a heavy burden, and the Wasabis cast will have to take on bigger roles. But they are a resilient, proven and motivated team who should make an effort again this weekend to reflect their seeding.

Marine (Poseidon)

Sowing: D2; overall no. 5

Power Rating: #7

Path to Nationals: Def. Richmond 15-3 in Atlantic Coast final

Past National Championship appearances: nothing

Location: Annapolis, MD

While we do our best not to play favorites here at Ultiworld, it’s hard not to be happy for Navy Poseidon. After securing a spot at the Nationals in the fall, Poseidon was unable to accept California’s offer. However, the Navy rebounded even stronger in the spring; after winning the second Atlantic Coast bid in the fall, Poseidon won the region this spring, and in dominant fashion no less.

Navy started their season with an impressive 5-2 record at FCS D-III Tune Up, with their only losses to two teams on the field this weekend (Berry and Oberlin) and earning their first win of the season against Richmond . A 3-3 record at the Atlantic Coast Open was better than it looked, with all three losses coming in close matches against strong DI competition. However, Poseidon really took off in the series, winning conferences before completely demolishing the field at the Atlantic Coast Regionals.

Navy went 4-0 at regionals with a +39 point differential, punctuating the weekend with a 15-3 win over Richmond in the Finals. Beating Richmond has always been a team goal, and being able to do that in an upcoming game was one of the best times we’ve had as a team,” Navy Captain Anthony Armad said.

Poseidon is led in attack by Andrew Beck and Armad, Max Benedetti maintaining the defense. The team named Michael Pyle as their best defenseman and someone to watch this weekend. However, the team credits most of the credit for its success to its coach, Lieutenant Commander David Stira. He came to the team in 2015 and the team has been on the rise ever since, Armad said. He helped us learn to play ultimate from scratch. None of this would be possible without him.

A sneaky advantage that Poseidon entered this weekend is that they qualified for the Nationals just two weeks ago. While many teams have been waiting for this event for a month or more, Navy is still well into its season. They were white-hot at the regionals; can they take that momentum with them to Milwaukee this weekend?

Williams (WUFO)

Sowing: D3; overall no. 9

Power Rating: #ten

Path to Nationals: Def. Brandeis 13-9 in New England semi-final, lost to Middlebury in final

Past National Championship appearances: 1995*, 1996*, 2003*, 2007*, 2009*Williams’ previous qualifiers were for the DI College Championships.” rel=”footnote”>2

Location: Williamstown, MA

A team that is known for knocking on the door of Nationals but failed to make a bid, Williams WUFO broke through and secured a Nationals berth for the first time in thirteen years. New England is still one of the deepest regions in the country; any team that qualifies, including this WUFO team, is a threat to make a run at Nationals.

WUFO is one of the few teams in the division to have played three full regular season tournaments. They started their season with a 4-3 at No Sleep Til Brooklyn, only losing in close games to NYU and Columbia, before a much tougher 2-5 at Oak Creek Invite. However, Williams saved their best for last, undefeated at Layout Pigout against D-III competition, and since that tournament their only losses have come to #2 Middlebury at Regionals.

Williams is a fun, light-hearted program that attributes its success to its ability to stay free and enjoy the moment. WUFO is a young team in 2022: second Danny Klein and junior Harry Wilcox are their main managers, and rookie Charlie Tantum is their main cutter. That said, Williams management insists any success they have this weekend will be attributed to their depth.

WUFO will be seen throughout the weekend dancing and standing on the sidelines, but make no mistake about their silliness. Williams earned her national championship bid with a comeback victory over Brandeis; WUFO were down 8-6 at halftime and closed out the game by winning the second half 7-1. Their nine playoff wins have come by an average margin of eight points. If either of the top two seeds in the pool neglects WUFO, they risk a rude awakening.

Connecticut College (Dasein)

Sowing: D4, no. 16 in total

Power Rating: unclassified

Path to Nationals: Lost to Ithaca 15-4 in Metro East final; def. SUNY Cortland 15-5 in the upcoming game

Past National Championship appearances: 2011, 2016

Location: New London, Connecticut

Metro East second qualifier Connecticut College Dasein rounds out Pool D as the bottom seed for the entire tournament. While the No. 16 seed still faces an uphill battle, this weekend in particular will be an opportunity for growth for Dasein.

One of the annual hurdles presented by holding the D-III Nationals the weekend before Memorial Day weekend is the inevitable conflict with degrees, and this year Connecticut College faces that conflict. The team will be without all of its seniors due to graduation, which has created an opportunity for younger players to gain valuable reps against the best competition the division has to offer.

While this weekend is an opportunity for further growth, Dasein credits the maturation of their style of play with getting them to national championships. We were a team that took a lot of shots and went for explosive plays, junior Kevin Scannell said, but we made a conscious effort to value the drive over the past month and were rewarded with a national championship bid.

While we will certainly miss the seniors, perhaps the best player on the team will always be present: rookie Prosser Friedman. Friedman embodies the dichotomy of teams two styles of play this year. He has the athleticism and big throws for explosive plays, but his continued development this season has played a direct role in the team’s evolution towards a more possession-based offense.

Without their elders, it will be a real surprise to see Dasein go through the pool this weekend. However, the experience and reps their subclasses receive this weekend could set the program up for lasting success and more national offerings in the future.