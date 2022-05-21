Sarno wins weightlifting gold in record fashion





CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholana weightlifting sensation Vanessa Sarno delivered the Philippines weightlifting team’s second gold on Saturday with record lifts in the women’s 71 kilogram category of the 31st Olympic Games. Southeast Asia (SEAG) in Hanoi, Vietnam. Sarno’s stunning debut at the SEA Games sparked more and more talk that she was the heir apparent to Tokyo gold medalist and co-champion of the SEA Games, Hidilyn Diaz. This is after Sarno recorded record lifts of 104kg in the snatch, 135kg in the clean and jerk and a new Games total record of 239kg according to Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) officials. Prior to the SEA Games, Sarno’s last international stint was the World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last year, where she placed fifth in her weight class. Previously, she won a gold medal in the same weight class at the Asian Weightlifting Championships which were also held in Uzbekistan. Diaz won the Philippines’ first gold medal in the SEA Games weightlifting event after dominating the 55kg competition last Thursday. Earlier in the day, Elreen Andro of Cebu clinched the silver medal in the 64kg division while Rosegie Ramos managed to win a bronze medal in the women’s 49kg division. Sarno defeated Siriyakorn Khaipandung of Thailand who settled for the silver medal lifting a total of 223 kg. Khaipandung had 103kg in the snatch and 120kg in the clean and jerk while Indonesian Anggi Restu won the bronze medal lifting a total of 212kg in her snatch of 92kg and 120kg in the clean. thrown. Sarno joined Carlo Biado (10-ball men), Treat Hue and Ruben Gonzales (tennis men’s doubles), Rubilen Amit (10-ball singles) in Saturday’s gold medal win for the Philippines. With the gold medal won by Sarno, the Philippines won their 47th gold medal with 59 silvers and 82 bronzes, but still good in fifth place. The Games will officially end on Sunday, May 22. /rcg READ ALSO : Boholana Sarno wins two gold medals at the Asian Weightlifting Championships Diaz, 3 Cebuanos launch PH weightlifting team in Vietnam SEAG in May Subscribe to our regional newsletter Read more

Warning: Comments uploaded to this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of the management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/442613/sarno-bags-weightlifting-gold-in-record-breaking-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos