Utica comet season ends in heartbreaking fashion
The Utica Comets lost the winner in Game 5 to the Rochester Americans. Here’s a recap of Game 5 and three observations from the game.
by Scott Kinville host of the Marty’s Illegal Stick podcast
After posting the best regular season record in the Eastern Conference, the Utica Comets had huge expectations for this American Hockey League playoff season. On Thursday night, they were knocked out in stunning fashion by the Rochester Americans in the North Division semifinals at the Adirondack Bank Center by a score of 4-2.
The series has been closely contested and controversial. The Comets and Americans are bitter rivals to begin with, and facing each other in a playoff series has amplified the animosity. With each team winning two games before Game 5 and fans of the teams debating who has the best local cuisine, the atmosphere was electric in Utica on Thursday night.
The visitors opened the scoring at 9:10 of the first period when defenders Casey Fitzgeralds, a wrist shot from the blue line, went through a screen and past Utica goaltender Nico Daws and into the net. Fitzgeralds’ father, New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald, was on hand to watch his son score against his AHL-affiliated team.
The Comets responded eighty-two seconds later when Fabian Zetterlund collected a loose puck atop the left circle in the Rochester and fired a shot past American goaltender Aaron Dell, tying the opener and sending the crowd in a frenzy. Less than a minute after that, Alexander Holtz scored his first playoff goal when he took a pass from Ryan Schmelzer, skated and lasered a shot over Dells’ blocker in the corner. Rochester’s top of the net giving the Comets a 2-1 lead they hold for the remainder of the period.
A scoreless second period led to a tense third period with the Comets holding a one-goal lead to start. Just over three minutes into the opening faceoff of the period, that lead disappeared as Arttu Ruotsalainen redirected a slapped pass from Fitzgerald past a surprised Daws to level the game at two (the Amerks were in advantage digital at the time). Three minutes later, Rochester took the lead when Sean Malone entered the Comets area and beat Daws with a wrist shot from the slot to make it 3-2. There were just over thirteen minutes left when Malones scored, but the Comets failed to secure the equalizer. The Americans sealed the game with a minute left when Mark Jankowski fired the puck on his side and into the Comets’ open net (Coach Dineen had pulled Daws for an extra skater) to make it 4-2 and send his team to the North Division final against the Laval Rocket.
For the last time this season, here are the three findings of the match.
Greer, Zetterlund and Russo led the way on offense for the Comets.
AJ Greer put the Comets on his back, leading the way not only on the scoresheet but physically as well. He was a constant thorn in the American side, led the Comets with six goals and tied for the team lead with eight points. The player he was level on points with was Fabian Zetterlund, who himself led the Comets in assists with six. Despite not playing Game 4 due to suspension, Robbie Russo led all Utica defensemen in scoring with two goals and two assists for four points.
The Comets really missed Reilly Walsh and Frederik Gauthier.
Defenseman Reilly Walsh has been an offensive force to be reckoned with for the Comets all season and has been the main cog on the offense from the blue line. After posting two assists in Uticas’ first 6-3 win, Walsh missed the rest of the series with what turned out to be an appendectomy. Without Walsh in the lineup, the Comets’ ability to get out of their zone and go on the attack was seriously hampered, allowing Rochester’s forecheck to be much more effective.
Frederik Gauthier had not played for the Comets since early April due to injury. At the time of Gauthier’s injury, Utica had their playoff spot assured, but it was in the playoffs that their presence was sorely missed. The towering center was a primary penalty killer and face-off man for the team and without him no aspect of the game was as effective for Utica. Without Gauthier, the Comets’ penalty kill worked at a 58.3 percent hit rate, which was made more difficult by the fact that the Americans had one of the best power play units in the AHL all through. throughout the season.
It was still a good season.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Utica Comets and their fans, but it was a fantastic season nonetheless. No one expected them to go 43-20-8-1 for 95 points while setting an AHL record by winning their first 13 games early in the season. The tagline for this season was that a new era has begun and if this season is any indication, this era is going to be great fun for Utica hockey fans for quite some time to come.
