A Nova Scotia giantess with Queen Victoria’s dress

As Nova Scotians celebrate their Victoria Day weekend, I thought it would be fitting to write about how Queen Victoria celebrated a Nova Scotian and in a big way.

Anna Swan was born on August 6, 1846 in Mill Brook. She was one of 13 children of parents Alexander and Ann Swan. But when Anna was born, she was a little different from the others. His birth weight was 18 pounds.

Anna would continue to grow until the age of 17, when she would reach the height of seven feet and 11 inches. To this day, she holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest woman under 18 ever recorded. She was proud of her height and was said to take her grandmother’s advice, stand tall and be proud of her Highland ancestry.

My own Highland ancestors granted me the height of five-foot-six, and I sometimes need help with the top shelf at the grocery store, but I digress.

Anna’s height gave her a career and granted her an education. In 1862, she was hired by the PT Barnum Museum in New York as the Nova Scotian Giantess. Barnum provided him with private lessons. She learned to play the piano in addition to singing. While working at PT Barnum, a near-disaster occurred when the museum caught fire and the windows weren’t big enough for Anna to escape. Eighteen people gathered to carry her to safety.

Anna occasionally visited her home in Nova Scotia, but was known to tour the United States and Europe. In 1863, she was presented to Queen Victoria in England. Anna made quite an impression on the Queen and the two would form what would seem to be an unlikely friendship.

Anna Swan and her husband Martin Van Buren Bates. – Heritage Center of the Creamery Square

While on tour in 1871, Anna met fellow tour member Martin Van Buren Bates. Martin was seven-foot-eight and called The Kentucky Giant. They were crossing the ocean on the City of Brussels ship and were engaged before the ship could even dock in Liverpool.

Anna’s unlikely associate, Queen Victoria, was a historic romantic. When she lost her husband Prince Albert in 1861, she fell into a deep depression and was unable to perform all of her royal duties. She wore black for the rest of her 40s to express her grief and widowhood.

However, when Queen Victoria heard the exciting news of her friend’s engagement, a light must have shone for the grieving Queen. She had a wedding dress made just for Anna. It cost $1,000 and was made from 100 yards of satin and 50 yards of lace decorated with embroidered orange blossoms. It is alleged that the Queen was involved in planning Anna and Martin’s wedding at the Church of St Martin-in-the-Fields in London, but this report cannot be confirmed as folk fact.

After Anna and Martin’s honeymoon and their return to England, an order from the Queen required them to report to Buckingham Palace. Queen Victoria presented Anna with a diamond cluster ring and Martin received a gold watch and chain. The couple will meet the Queen twice more, as well as other members of the Royal Family.

The Anna Swan shoe, size 16.5, is one of many artifacts on display at the Creamery Square Heritage Centre. – Heritage Center of the Creamery Square

Anna and Martin eventually settled in Seville, Ohio. They had a house, furniture and a barn all built to their measurements, with a house built of regular size for their guests. They would get pregnant twice. While in England, they had a stillborn daughter and a son born in Ohio, who unfortunately did not live more than a day. Anna was understandably devastated by the loss of her children and soon retired from most of her tours.

Anna died in 1888, the day before her 42nd birthday. Martin had a large statue made as a monument over his grave. Martin remarried a year later and left their giant house for a home more suited to the regular stature of his new bride. When he died, he was buried with Anna.

Although Anna survived a fire in her life, unfortunately her wedding dress did not survive. It burned in a house fire, although the owner rushed into the burning house to try to save the dress.

While their story ends on a sad note after having a great life of travel and love as the world’s tallest couple, the couple are well remembered.

In Seville, Ohio, at their historical society, there is a display dedicated to the couple with artifacts from their lives. Locally at the Tatamagouche Creamery Square Heritage Center there is a museum of the life of Anna Swans with artifacts, photos and information about the Nova Scotia giantess. The museum even has a family involved in curating and guiding visitors.

The Creamery Square Heritage Center opened Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend and will be open daily from July 1. They have many other interesting exhibits. The building also has a beautiful view of the river, as well as access to the Trans Canada Trail. The Heritage Center is accessible with an elevator between floors. You can visit their website at www.tatamagoucheheritageca.

This Victoria Day weekend, give Anna Swan and Queen Victoria a boost for her dress with whatever you want to fill your cup. You can celebrate Anna and Martin’s 151st wedding anniversary again on June 17!

Katy Jean is a Dartmouth-based writer and tweeter. When she’s not typing, she likes to chase after her little boy Vincent and eat spicy noodles.