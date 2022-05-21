Fashion
Early power and late bullpen effort help UCLA Baseball Clinch Series at Oregon State
For the second night in a row, the Bruins put a dent in the Beavers’ Pac-12 regular-season title hopes while putting in an effective batting effort and outing to bolster their own.
Baseball’s No. 23 UCLA (35-19, 19-10 Pac-12) built on its Thursday night win over No. 2 Oregon State (40-11, 19-10 Pac-12) coming back Friday and winning by the same margin. The 7-4 victory provided an offensive-focused effort for the Bruins, as well as a second-half pitching performance that stunned the Beavers bats in silence.
The series victory at Corvallis marked the first time UCLA had won a three-game series at Oregon State since 2010, but it also marked its third consecutive series victory over the Beavers.
After just five runs scored in Game 1 of the series, the Bruins and Beavers combined for eight runs in the first three innings alone on Friday. And in another change of pace from Thursday’s contest, longball played a big role at Goss Stadium.
Freshman starting pitcher Ethan Flanagan took the mound at the bottom of the first with a 1-0 lead — graduate first baseman Jake Palmer doubled and scored on wild pitch high up the frame — but he couldn’t. hold the advantage as Beavers center fielder Jacob Melton made his impact felt early.
The Pac-12’s RBI leader kicked a three-run home run off the right-field wall to give the hosts a 3-1 lead. However, the Bruins fought back just half an inning later.
Second-year center fielder Carson Yates responded with a three-point shot, putting UCLA back ahead 4-3 with his short, hard-hitting swing.
In a real back-and-forth, Oregon State didn’t let the blue and gold take the lead for long – Beavers right fielder Justin Boyd threw an inside fastball over the wall from left field to even the deal.
UCLA threatened to come back ahead in the fifth, but junior designated hitter Josh Hahn was called for a controversial late game that resulted in an automatic hit three. This led to the Bruins stranding runners at second and third, but two conference newcomers quickly combined to give their team the lead in the crucial Pac-12 showdown.
Scroll to continue
Palmer stepped up with graduate outfielder Kenny Oyama at second and two outs in the inning. The UCLA batting average leader launched a line drive across the infield, and the former UC Irvine transfer was able to score the former Loyola Marymount transfer to jump ahead 5-4.
In the top of the ninth, freshman second baseman Ethan Gourson ripped a single down the middle, which scored Palmer from third and gave the Bruins a 6-4 lead. Sophomore third baseman Kyle Karros followed that up with a brace to the left-field wall to add another insurance run for good measure.
Flanagan had held off Oregon State’s pesky batting approach for 4.0 innings before coach John Savage gave him the hook, and he struck out five batters while walking four and allowing four runs. Junior right-hander Charles Harrison – who pitched a scoreless inning on Thursday – relied on the southpaw for another 3.0 scoreless innings on Friday, throwing a career-high 65 pitches and holding the Beavers four runs until the seventh.
Freshman right-handers Luke Jewett and Alonzo Tredwell combined to pitch a scoreless eighth inning, the latter getting the final two outs of the frame after inheriting a runner on his entry.
The Bruins’ closer continued his outing in the ninth and worked a clean run to finalize the win. Tredwell struck out two batters, earning his fifth save of the campaign and consecutive saves for the first time in his career.
Stanford’s No. 4 blowout victory over USC – his 11th in a row – confirmed that UCLA would not be the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament due to a tiebreaker that they had lost to the Cardinal earlier in the season. The lowest the blue and gold can be ranked is No. 3, but if the Bruins complete the sweep over the Beavers, they would be the No. 2 seed.
UCLA can also keep their shot at the Pac-12 regular-season championship if they win the series finale on Sunday, but they would still demand crosstown rivals USC upset Stanford. Given that this will be the first-ever Pac-12 baseball tournament, it remains to be seen whether or not the conference will honor the regular-season champion on Sunday.
The Bruins wrap up the regular season Saturday at noon as redshirt sophomore pitcher Kelly Austin takes to the mound in an attempt to defeat the Beavers for the third straight day.
