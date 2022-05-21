How Y2K-Era Video Vixens Defined Gen Z Style

A “video vixen” is a term first used to describe women who appeared as background dancers or lovers in hip-hop videos in the late 90s and early 2000s. She is presented to the public as a goddess of modern times. The recipient of the admiration of male performers who serenade him on camera – sometimes to the point of objectification. The viewer does not always know her by name, but knows the names of the male artists who sing for her and about her. The lack of identification means the vixen could be anyone. We could all be a beautiful woman worth singing about.

Video vixens have a special hold on today’s youth culture because of their impact on the previous generation of young people, always hungry for more inclusive media personalities. “I can relate to a video vixen because I know that as a dark-skinned black woman my features are unique and I know that I’m beautiful,” said influencer Mary Poppin. Rolling stone. “When I was little, I watched in awe of the beauty of these video vixens. I remember watching my favorite videos and thinking, ‘I can’t wait to grow old to look like her.’

On TikTok, there is great admiration for video vixen styles from the early 2000s. The hashtag #videovixens currently has over 5.8 million views on the platform.

Shardell Todd, who creates video content under the username @themoderndiva, recalls the video vixens of her teenage years, and how that connects with an attitude of online nostalgia. “It reminds you of your childhood! Nothing beats the excitement of coming home from school to watch Rap City or 106 and Park and watching your favorite video vixen on TV,” she said. rolling stone. “We didn’t have social media, so catching your favorite video or a first video was exclusive.”

And it was the video vixen that really defined the Y2K style that is currently making a comeback among Gen Z. Content creator Diamond Taylor points out that the style of the video vixens of the early 2000s is “the style of the black culture of the late 90s and early 2000s”. The traditional style of a video vixen can be described by low rise jeans, mini tops, tracksuits, chains and mini skirts, accessorized with large sunglasses, earrings, necklaces and high heels. Taylor specifically notes, “the jersey dresses, the mini-skirts, the jet-black hula hoops and hair, the dazzling Baby Phat shirts and those dark-tinted glasses,” as fashion-critical.

The video vixens of the early years set a precedent for style and personification for today’s “bad guys” on Instagram, helping to create the landscape of what our culture singles out as beautiful, particularly in appreciating the women with more curvaceous silhouettes.

These days, music video vixens have more agency when it comes to building an audience and sharing their experiences independently. Much of the conversation on social media around video vixens refers to how they are positioned in music videos. Many point to the inherited power imbalance. How part of the video vixen’s job is to make the artist shine.

Kendal Bernandez, a professional video vixen known as the “cameo queen”, has appeared in music videos for artists including Drake, Future, Young Thug, and more. She went viral on TikTok for disclosing many of his experiences.

“There are definitely pros and cons. I will say overall it’s fun. Being glamorous, being the center of attention and getting paid to look good on camera and party with famous celebrities is awesome,” she said. Rolling stone. “On the other hand, because it’s focused on your appearance and your body, sometimes there’s a high level of objectification where the industry literally sees you as an object.”

Miranda Huerta is another video vixen who has made appearances in videos for artists like Tyga, Travis Scott, and Gunna. Huerta also took to TikTok to share her video vixen experience.racking up over 900,000 views.

“From hair and makeup to wardrobe and drug locations, it’s fun, but what people don’t know is the 10+ hours on set it takes – sometimes up to at sunrise the next day,” Huerta said. rolling stone. “IIt would be nice to have our names and position in the comments but for the most part I got a lot of acknowledgment and understand that we’re here to shine the artist more and it’s a humbling experience to be even seen by millions of viewers online.

With the culture’s fascination with early nostalgia through fashion and music, it’s time to acknowledge the video vixen as the original “it girl.” Without it, the music wouldn’t sound the same.