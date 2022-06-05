Champions Spotlight: Zack Steffen





The second installment of our new series documents Zack Steffen’s contribution to our success during the 2021/22 campaign.

Pep Guardiolas’ men secured a fourth Premier League title in five seasons with a dramatic final day victory against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium. With City trailing 2-0 going into the final 15 minutes, a goal for Liverpool in their clash with Wolves would have seen the Reds send us flying past the post in heartbreaking fashion. DOWNLOAD THE MAN CITY APP However, three incredible goals in five minutes at the Etihad turned the game upside down, with a clinical finish from Rodrigo and a brace from Ilkay Gundogan that delighted the City faithful. Although our last victory over the Villans proved decisive, it was the contributions of the whole team throughout the campaign that ensured that we retained the Premier League crown. With that in mind, we’ll be shining the spotlight on every band member in our Champions in Focus series, with Steffen the latest to be put under the microscope. Season statistics Total Appearances: Nine

Total clean sheets: two Highlights of the seasons Steffen made a fine save at an important moment in the game to help City earn three points against Burnley in October 2021. Pep Guardiolas’ men had fought for a one-goal lead over a stubborn Clarets side but a fine through ball from Dwight McNeil freed Maxwell Cornet as half-time approached. The striker raced towards goal, ignoring the attentions of Joao Cancelo who was retreating quickly and seemed destined to lure his side to the Etihad Stadium. But Steffen was alert to danger, stepping out of his line to make a crucial block and preserve the clean sheet. It’s often said that the best goalkeepers step in when they’ve otherwise had a quiet afternoon, and the American demonstrated that point perfectly to help claim all three points. Insight Patiently waiting for an opportunity and then stepping in when it presents itself is far from an easy task for a goalkeeper. But Steffen has established himself as a reliable alternative to first-choice stopper Ederson, especially in cup competitions. An important save against Burnley aside, the American once again demonstrated his worth to the team with a fine save in the FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton. CITY+ | SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS EXCLUSIVE CONTENT Once again City were a goal clear when Che Adams aimed from close range at St. Marys Stadium, but the 27-year-old pulled off a fine reaction save to thwart the striker. City won both that game and the one against Burnley at a gallop but, without the significant contributions from the Americans, the two could have had a very different result. what they said The last games he played in the FA Cup and CC against Wycombe and today he is growing incredibly fast and well as a goalkeeper, working alongside Mancisidor and Richard Wright. It’s not a guarantee, (but) he’s a much better goalkeeper than when he arrived because we have maybe the best goalkeeper coach in the world and we have incredible confidence in him. When he has to save him, he saves him. I am very happy and delighted with what he has done. Pep Guardiola speaking to the press after Citys 2-0 win over Burnley in October 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/zack-steffen-champions-in-focus-63790023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos