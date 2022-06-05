Fashion
A devoted follower of fashion: how a Scotsman’s kit creations took him to Cambodia
WHEN Cambodia secured a 2-1 win over Timor-Leste on Thursday night, the home fans will have been delighted to see their side pick up the hard-earned three points. But there was also at least one Scotsman who looked on beaming with pride.
For Frazer MacRobert, a 32-year-old Glasgow player, the game was a huge personal milestone. Not because of anything the players did in the park, though. He could reflect on a job well done because of the shirts they wore on their backs.
The Cambodian national team kits may be loaded with national imagery, but the man who designed them hails from Scotland. After two years of painstaking work interrupted by the Covid pandemic, all those hours staring at thousands of shades of blue have paid off as MacRobert has added some pretty impressive achievement to a resume that also includes SPFL clubs.
It’s been a circuitous journey for MacRobert, who works full-time at a behavior change innovation lab in Phnom Penh. Working until the wee hours of the morning, he started making models at home as something to do in his spare time, eventually starting his own business: Clan United.
I have this obsessive personality where when I do a hobby, I do everything, he explains. I used to work at the Garage nightclub during college and moved from PR to marketing to managing my own brand. When I started playing football I loved kit fashion and culture, so I started collecting these weird and quirky kits so I could show up five times a week wearing something ridiculous.
I started designing concept kits because six or seven years ago it was all the rage at that time, there was this big movement where everyone was designing kits as a hobby.
I would design a Borussia Dortmund style for the SNP Yes campaign or an Arsenal style for the Jeremy Corbyns campaign just topical stuff to make people laugh.
I didn’t really think about it, but I had a friend from Glasgow who asked me to start his business in Cambodia. I did it, he liked the work and I decided to come to Cambodia because I thought it would be something cool.
It would be the perfect place for MacRobert to explore his hobby and improve his craft.
He continued: There are a lot of clothing factories in Asia, most of the kits you bought will say Made in Cambodia, India, Bangladesh or China, so it’s very easy to get tops here.
I started creating custom ones for teams using pre-purchased factory templates, but when I started using my design files I was able to find factories that could print them.
After dipping his toes into designing kits and badges for Cambodian Premier League teams, opportunities closer to home have presented themselves.
I started off as a hobbyist designing different crests and different kits, then I approached Berwick Rangers, MacRobert recalls. I redesigned their badge and there was a lot of history behind it and meaning.
I told them your badge is great but it’s been the same for a long time, let’s try to upgrade it. I gave them my reasoning and thoughts and they were doing it anyway, so they were totally on board.
They are part of this football network, so from there I worked with Raith Rovers. I did their subscription designs and some digital assets for their website and social media, things like that. I still work a bit with Scottish clubs here and there. Its been an interesting trip.
A few chance encounters and conversations with the right people later and MacRobert found himself tasked with designing a range of kits for the Cambodian national team on behalf of Varaman. There was a requirement from the outset that the strips had to be relevant to the nations history and meaningful symbols had to be incorporated into the design.
It was a challenge that thrilled MacRobert, but he admits there remained a nagging fear of a backlash to his ideas.
In 2018, the last time they released kits, the idea was to make them cool and exciting, he explained. This is how most teams operate; make it more of a fashion statement rather than something meaningful.
The Varaman owner said he wanted something more meaningful to celebrate many different aspects. He was adamant that the home kit was going to be a digital camo design, which is quite unusual. Basically, you don’t see much in football.
There was a reason why camouflage was associated with the military, with the defense of the nation. He said the soccer team did that too. They fight on the pitch and it was a matter of solidarity, which I thought was a good idea.
You want to design something meaningful and useful almost to avoid backlash. When Leeds changed their crest everyone went crazy and said what the hell is this? It’s horrible.
I ended up using Cambodian imagery to create digital camouflage. Things like the shape of the country, I would pixelate it and then move it around the canvas so you can’t really tell unless someone tells you.
I probably had a thousand iterations of this design more blue, less blue, things like that, but eventually we got to a point where we were really happy with it.
MacRobert needn’t have worried, however, as his designs were very well received.
The Cambodian team did a Facebook Live stream where they sat down and talked on camera for 10 minutes about what we were trying to do and what it means. They released each kit one by one and talked about every aspect of it.
I have never seen such a positive reaction to a football kit because fashion is subjective. But Cambodians are very proud and people were like Wow, this kit has so many stories behind it. Conscious decisions were made in the design process and the feedback was truly encouraging to see.
The future is bright for MacRobert. A return to Scotland later this year is looming, but in the meantime he will be busy with his work for local Cambodian sides in a league that is beginning to thrive under professionalism.
Everything is open at the moment, he added. I am meeting with a Cambodian club and they are open to conversation about using my kit designs or designing a new logo.
The professional football community is young but passionate and there is a lot of money starting to flow into it now.
The Premier League was only launched this year and before, it was not a league recognized by FIFA. A lot of clubs are still in their infancy and haven’t thought of more modern designs, so I’m hoping to do a bit before returning to Scotland later this year.
Frazer’s work can be found at www.clanutd.com and full explanations of the Cambodian national team kit design process are available here.
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/sport/20187879.dedicated-follower-fashion-one-scots-kit-designs-took-cambodia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- 3 dead and 11 injured in a shooting in the United States, this time in Philadelphia June 5, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan says ‘the inevitable problems around us’ caused Jawan to be late June 5, 2022
- A healthy person isn’t complete without exercise, says Dare June 5, 2022
- Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus “Buy” Rating From Analysts June 5, 2022
- Long before Bean Boots, Mainers were at the forefront of fashion June 5, 2022