What Adidas X Gucci Means For Gucci And Adidas

Items from Gucci’s collaboration with Adidas, first announced in February, will go on sale June 7

For Adidas, the collection follows another luxury partnership with Balenciaga

Gucci has seen uneven growth in recent quarters, even as rivals have found success with timeless, ultra-expensive merchandise

Gucci and Adidas have had months to build hype for the collection that goes on sale this week, from the first glimpse on the runway in Milan in February to the full lookbook revealed last month at a strange episode in May, where Chinese social media users were apparently outraged by the existence of a non-waterproof umbrella with a list price of 11,100 yuan ($1,600). The umbrella will almost certainly sell out quickly, along with Gucci’s $850 Gazelle sneakers and other items that mix and remix the two brands’ logos.

Adidas needs luxury collaborations like this, and a recent team-up with Balenciaga, to bridge the hype gap with Nike, which has proven to be much more adept at generating brand heat over the past couple of years. All this buzz has real-world consequences; Nike stock is up about 15% since June 2020, Adidas is down 30%.

For Gucci, a captivating collaboration featuring mass appeal products at luxury price points is par for the course. The question is whether Adidas X Gucci represents the final chapter in this particular playbook or the start of a new one. Gucci remains one of the most talked about luxury brands (its Instagram post announcing the partnership with Adidas has over 1.2 million likes). But its sales have not grown at the same rate as rivals who have more balanced conversation moments with clothes and accessories that luxury consumers see as timeless investments.

The essential : Kering is hosting an Investor Day this week, where it is expected to deepen its strategy for Gucci, as well as Saint Laurent, which has found huge success with a less hyped approach to luxury.

-Robert Williams contributed to this article

Change is coming whether fashion likes it or not

The Global Fashion Summit, formerly the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, takes place June 7-8

This will be the first in-person edition of fashion’s biggest sustainability event since the pandemic

The industry faces the prospect of tough new environmental and labor regulations around the world

For its first in-person gathering since the pandemic, the event formerly known as the Copenhagen Fashion Summit has a new name to highlight the global nature of the issues its attendees hope to address. There’s a lot to chew on, from exciting new materials to advancements in circular fashion and the rollback in the treatment of garment workers. There will be plenty of calls to action, but the growing likelihood that fashion will be forced to clean up its act, whether it likes it or not, looms above the procedural. From the EU to the UK to the US, lawmakers are imposing rules that would address fashion’s contributions to climate change and the checkered history of labor relations. Members of the New York State Legislature and the European Commission active on these issues are among the speakers.

The essential: The fashion industry likes to say it can tackle its own ills, citing investments in new technologies and retail concepts such as resale as evidence. But progress has been uneven and painfully slow, which explains the momentum behind the regulatory fixes.

consumer confidence

US government releases inflation data for May on June 10

Prices are rising at their fastest pace in decades, with gasoline, food and other basics stretching budgets

Some retailers that cater to low-income consumers have suffered, while sales remain strong at many higher-priced brands

How does the American consumer feel these days? Economists are warning of a possible recession and gasoline prices are at an all-time high. Yet in polls, most people say they feel more optimistic about their personal finances than the economy as a whole. And most importantly for the fashion industry, they keep shopping. They’re just more selective about where. Last year, when government stimulus checks arrived in mailboxes each month, brands and retailers of all kinds took advantage. Today, high inflation means paychecks don’t go that far, especially for low-income consumers. That helps explain why sales have suffered at Walmart and Target, not to mention Gap Inc.’s Old Navy, while higher-priced retailers from Ralph Lauren to Nordstrom appear to be doing well.

The essential: The results of the last quarter may have relieved executives and investors, but it is unclear how long even the most affluent consumers can weather the economic turbulence. Expect volatility ahead.

