Beyonce exudes glamor in a plunging purple dress and matching gloves as she lunches with Jay-Z

Beyonce exuded glamor when she was spotted out for lunch with Jay-Z in Manhattan earlier this weekend.
The 40-year-old pop star looked a busty bombshell in a plunging purple dress covered in a floral print that added a touch of festive flair.
She paired the dress with a pair of matching gloves and accentuated her screen mermaid features with makeup, including a slick of dark red lipstick.
Sizzling feeling: Beyonce was exuding glamor when she was spotted out for lunch with Jay-Z in Manhattan earlier this weekend
Beyonce added a touch of glitz to the look with a bracelet and a pair of earrings, letting her luxurious hairstyle fall freely over her shoulders.
She opted for a look that not only fully showcased her cleavage, but also featured a slit allowing her to show off her shapely legs.
Balancing deftly on a pair of sky-high heels, Beyonce fended off the summer rays with a pair of sunglasses as she made her way to the restaurant.
Fabulous look: The 40-year-old pop star was a busty bombshell in a plunging purple dress covered in a floral print that added a touch of festive style
Cool look: Meanwhile, Jay-Z, 52, buttoned up in short-sleeved button-up shorts with a colorful psychedelic print that brought back memories of the 1970s
Meanwhile, Jay-Z, 52, buttoned up in short-sleeved button-up shorts with a colorful psychedelic print that brought back memories of the 1970s.
Bey and Jay, as many of their fans affectionately call them, married in 2008 and have since welcomed three children.
They are the proud parents of a 10-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy as well as four-year-old fraternal twins, a son called Sir and a daughter called Rumi.
Here we go: Beyoncé added a touch of glitz to the look with a bracelet and a pair of earrings, letting her luxurious hairstyle fall freely over her shoulders.
Glamor girl: After the release, Beyonce took to Instagram to share a series of glamorous snaps with her fans
Strike a pose: The hitmaker posed against a red and white wall for the sizzling snaps
Beyoncé recently sparked a storm of speculation when Good morning! claimed she arrived in Portofino last month shortly before Kourtney Kardashian got married there.
Rumors began to swirl about whether Beyonce would be at the wedding, but she doesn’t appear to have been in any social media videos that surfaced following the event.
However, her presence was felt there nonetheless, as the footage showed several Beyonce songs, including Single Ladies, being played during the festivities.
Family Matters: They are the proud parents of a 10-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy as well as four-year-old fraternal twins, a son called Sir and a daughter called Rumi
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
