Southern actors and their signature style

Female celebrities go to great lengths to present themselves in the best possible light. Men’s fashion, on the other hand, has exploded in popularity in our country in recent years. Male artists are not left out and their clothing choices have become more daring. Whether it’s Ranveer Singh from Bollywood or Vijay Deverakonda from Telugu, these actors have been known to push the envelope virtually every time they step out in their unique yet eye-catching avatar. With their eye-catching style statements, Bollywood and Southern celebrities make us weak in the knees.

When it comes to Southern celebrities, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu are among the few with a distinct style. Want to know what other Southern male actors can’t live without in terms of style? Here’s a look at some of the best actors in the South and their characteristic styles.

Vijay Deverakonda:

Vijay Deverakonda has had the girls swooning over her style over the past few years, and we’ve noticed that one of her signature looks is her beanie. During one of the promotional events for his latest film, World Famous Lover, Arjun Reddy wore a beanie with a formal outfit. Vijay’s signature styles are incredibly stunning, and we can’t wait to see what more he has in store for us.

Hello Arjun:

Allu Arjun, the fashionable star of the Telugu film industry, has long displayed his penchant for sunglasses. And you are superb!

Mahesh Babou:

Mahesh Babu is known for his understated yet elegant aesthetic. Sunglasses and a cap, on the other hand, are essential elements. The actor has a huge collection of caps.

Source – pinkvilla

