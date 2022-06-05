Princess Charlotte wears a perfect princess evening dress and a royal cover-up



















05 June 2022



Rachel Avery

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, looked lovely at the Queen’s party in the Palace Concert Shop.

The Cambridges dressed in red, white and blue last night for the queen’s platinum jubilee Evening at the Palace concert and Princess Charlotte dazzled in a lovely red sequined dress. WATCH: Princess Eugenie dazzles in her patriotic dress for the Platinum Party at the Palace – so chic! The Souza sleeveless dress retails for £55.99 and features a sequined bodice, waist bow and full tulle skirt. The perfect party dress if you ask us! Loading player… WATCH: The cute duo of Prince William and Prince George The seven-year-old wore a matching cardigan with her red dress and as the temperature dropped into the evening she also added a matching cape also from Souza. The royal was pictured cheering with the audience and waving her Union Jack flag during performances. She sat next to her mother Kate Middleton and his brother Prince George. Her youngest brother, Prince Louis, was home for the event, deemed too young to participate in the late-night festivities. Princess Charlotte looked lovely for the celebrations RELATED: Jubilee Party at the Palace – ALL the Best Photos for the Biggest Night of the Year SEE: Prince William and Prince George are the spitting image of each other in new snap Unsurprisingly, Charlotte’s ultimate party dress is selling out fast and there are only two sizes left in line. Souza Red Scarlet Dress, £55.99, found BUY NOW Souza Red Riding Hood Cape, £26, children’s lounge BUY NOW If you can’t get your hands on the real one, there’s an Etsy version with the same wow factor for just £35. Arabella dress, £35, Etsy BUY NOW Not only perfectly patriotic, a dress like this will work for weddings, birthdays and can even be snagged in the wardrobe for Christmas Day! Over the Jubilee weekend, Charlotte looked effortlessly stylish alongside her fashion icon mother. On Saturday, the royal stepped out with her family at Cardiff Castle wearing a pretty dark blue coat with a peter pan collar and pretty buttons on the front. Charlotte also wore the same coat to her great-grandfather Prince Philipfrom the March 2022 Thanksgiving Service. A wardrobe staple it seems! This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! can earn a small commission if a reader clicks on it and makes a purchase. More information. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

