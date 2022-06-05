Nadal 6-3 0-1 Ruud* This first set lasted 51 minutes, and the longer it lasts, the more Ruud may want it, although he spits two break points quite early, and with another error. But then Nadal misses a backhand over the head with the court begging. It also lacks a winner to go to two, but Nadal now has plenty of chances. It doesn’t help when Ruud shovels a wide backhand, although he does save the final break point by charging forward to finish. Then a drop shot catches Nadal off guard. And Ruud makes sure he holds on. It’s a big, big wedge.

Nadal takes the first set 6-3 Ruuds’ error puts the first point back. So Nadal is wrong. Ruud opens the field and blames a forehand home. 15-30, and pressure on Nadal. The following service is non-returnable. Nadal fidgets before the next serve, and Ruud’s failure to return it sets a set point. When Ruud can only hit the umpires chair with his return of serve, the deal is sealed. Rafa takes the first set. Photography: Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 10:03 a.m. EDT

Nadal 5-3 Ruud* New balls, and a nice first point for Ruud, then a brutal midfield point to go up to 30-0. Then Nadal stuns the ball with a backhand volley. Ruud does the same to go up 40-15, continuing towards the net. Nadal tries to win, and misses, and now has to serve for the first set.

* Nadal 5-2 Ruud To move to 40-0 on his serve, Nadal’s forehand beats a winner down the line. But then the next one is missing. And the next, with Ruud starting to gloat about his supposedly weaker backhand. Ruud takes Nadal to the wire at the game point, making his chase for the ball but he does, and takes the game, and a commanding lead in the first set. Photography: Benot Tessier/Reuters Updated at 9:55 a.m. EDT

Nadal 4-2 Ruud* Nadal’s forehand is in working order and wins the first point. Hugh Grant and Michael Douglas are caught in the crowd. A bunt from Ruud catches Nadal for 30-15 but then Nadal whips a pass kick where it came from. But when he chases a winner, he misses the line and Ruud holds his serve for the first time.

* Nadal 4-1 Ruud Nadals turns to try to hold, and he finds himself 40-0 up in typical style, edging Ruud on the third point. The Norwegian comes to the net to fight back for 40-15, but Nadal’s serve gets the job done. Neither player at his best but Nadal better equipped to overcome setbacks.

Nadal 3-1 Ruud* Ruud has to run his own service, but doesn’t. He loses the first rally, then wins the second by disguising his winner. The third point sees him miss the field wildly, and 15-30 is a glimmer for Nadal. But then he scores when the ball appears to have sat down for it to go home. Then Ruud shows Nadal how it’s done, 40-30, only for him to make a mess of a backhand. Another mistake presents Nadal with a break point, and he takes it by forcing Ruud to strike deep, and he can’t cross the net.

* Nadal 2-1 Ruud Step back! Nerf for the big man Nadal misjudges a forehand to level 15-15. Then comes a double fault, only his 13th of the entire tournament. Then comes another, a 14th, and two break points. Then Ruud overtakes the first. The serve is still wobbly for Nadal, and on the second serve he can only mark his return from Ruuds’ comeback. Hello. Casper Ruud returns immediately. Photography: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters Updated at 9:41 a.m. EDT

Nadal 2-0 Ruud* An early break. Nadal takes the first point by skidding a bunting at home. A decent serve catches him up for 15-15 and then, after Ruud looks to have the upper hand, he is put in a position he can only score from. Then two overhead grab two break points for Nadal. Rudd saves the first with a top-turning forehand. And then, an incredible Nadal winner takes the break, from the baseline his pass, at high speed, thunders home. Rafa means business. Photography: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Updated at 9:25 a.m. EDT

* Nadal 1-0 Ruud And off we go, Nadal throwing first and earning the first point of a short rally. Next is a drop shot that Ruud can’t return. The Norwegian gets his first point when Nadal leaves long after a long base rally. A backhand crasher wins the opener for Nadal.

The flight begins, and so does the fact that this could be Nadals’ last game. Updated at 9:10 a.m. EDT

Nadal comes out, hopping up and down in his neon track top, and it sends Ruud out to meet the crowd, who give him warm if not exactly effusive applause. Nadal does one last check of his crown jewels, then heads to some pretty loud applause. It’s not the New Den, however, because it’s Roland Garros on the Sunday of the final. Maybe the audience will rock their jewelry later, because it will get more exciting.

The players are in the tunnelRuud pacing, full of nervous energy, and Nadal makes him wait.

John McEnerney: Casper has the toughest test not only in tennis but in sports beating Rafa in RG! If the duct tape holds Rafa back in 4. Let’s hope the chance doesn’t come to Ruud and hell, give Terminator 21 a run for its money.

Gary Naylors lived the good life: Oh yes. Jerry and Margo would be immaculately dressed, Jerry a little embarrassed by Margo’s dubious vocation. Tom would use an old Maxply Fort to throw the weird kick to show he could play once. And Beard? Miss Joan Hunter Dunn, Miss Joan Hunter Dunn…

El Rey makes contact, and makes some good points, saying: Ruud seemed very relaxed and zen about this game. He played sets against Nadal in Mallorca

He won the most on clay last year

He is young and unscathed

Nadal didn’t look sure against Zverev

Nadal’s foot or ribs could come into play If Ruud plays without fear, he could shock the world. Then newspapers can come out with titles like Ruud’s awakening!. Everything seems logical, and not beyond the realms of possibility. How Ruud. Photography: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Updated at 8:44 a.m. EDT

After losing to Iga Swiatek yesterday, Coco Gauff lost again in the Roland-Garros final, this time in three sets in women’s doubles. His partnership with Jessica Pegula was beaten by Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic. 2016

2022 @CaroGarcia and @KikiMladenovic are again champions in Paris, beating Gauff/Pegula 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.#Roland Garros pic.twitter.com/VbBHVEyFjn — Roland Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022

Casper Ruud actually trained at the Nadals tennis academy – like watching David Beckham play competitively against Bobby Charlton – and now he faces his idol. A few quotes from the official Roland Garros website, notably mentioning his expertise on clay, on which he won seven titles, making him the most in-form player on this surface. He’s the last player in the Big Three and the best players in the world I’ve ever faced. Guess now is the perfect time and worth the wait. To finally face him in a Grand Slam final will be a special moment for me. Hopefully a little for him too. He’s played so many finals, but at least he’s playing a student from his academy this time. It’s gonna be fun, hopefully. For me, I don’t know what to say, I just feel a little more comfortable on it, I move around and somehow it suits my game better. I like the fight, the hustle and bustle and everything about clay. Of course, it’s physically hard. You will usually play long rallies, but I like that.

Tumaini Carayol, our man in Paris, previewed the men’s final. It couldn’t be a tougher task for Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian to reach a Grand Slam final. Nadal is Ruuds’ idol which led Ruud to spend his last years at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor. While they trained together several times there, Ruud never faced Nadal in a game. He will not only have to adjust emotionally to play in a Grand Slam final for the first time, but also watch the legend through the net. An even bigger hurdle for Ruud, however, is that he plays a lesser Nadal-inspired style that centers on heavy topspin forehands and unwavering consistency. Ruud pulled off a pleasant draw in the bottom half with his top-ranked opponent being No.12 seed Hubert Hurkacz and it will be the toughest challenge of his career.

The Plucky Brit corner, the bravest Brit in factSir Andrew himself, who lost in the semi-finals at Surburbiton, home of Tom, Barbara, Jerry and Margo.