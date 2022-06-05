Chicago Artist Presents Global Phenomenon Exhibit at Fashion Place Mall

(Palak Jayswal | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Matthew Hoffman during his “You Are Beautiful” exhibit at Fashion Place Mall on June 4, 2022.

It’s been 20 years since the Chicago-based artist Matthew Hoffman created a three-word sticker in hopes of spreading self-acceptance through public art. You are beautiful started something of a passion project, with 100 silver stickers printed in 2002.

(Palak Jayswal | The Salt Lake Tribune) “You are beautiful” stickers on display during the opening of the exhibit at Fashion Place Mall on June 4, 2022.

The project has since expanded and has now evolved into a full-fledged traveling exhibit that is currently displayed outside the Crate & Barrel store at Fashion Place Mall in Murray, Utah.

I grew up in the Midwest, explains Hoffman, who was present at the inauguration on June 4, I moved to Chicago in 2002 and it was the first time that I found myself alone in a large urban environment. It was super exciting, but also overwhelming.

To help you feel lost in the visual and sound chaos of a city, he decides to make his stickers and create small street art installations.

Now it’s a full-time business, where I have staff and we have a building in Chicago, Hoffman says. We’ve printed 8.5 million stickers in hundreds of different languages ​​that have been seen around the world.

His goal with the original project rings true today also with the next exhibition: to make people feel a little less lost and alone. My favorite thing to do in life is to make art public, it’s there, accessible to everyone.

(Palak Jayswal | The Salt Lake Tribune) Visitors hang their own affirmation tags during the grand opening ceremony of the “You Are Beautiful” exhibit at Fashion Place Mall on June 4, 2022.

In partnership with Brookfield Properties, which bills itself as one of the world’s largest property managers, the show will travel to eight different cities across the country. Murray is the second.

The exhibit includes positive affirmation stickers displayed along the walkway between the mall entrance and the exhibit area, with phrases such as you’re brilliant, you’re hopeful, and you’re amazing. On either side of the framed area, there are walls with stickers similar to name tags.

It’s kind of all this interpersonal group dynamics, Hoffman says of the configuration, all the different ways we look at ourselves and each other.

Inside, on one side, there is a wall filled with labels that visitors can fill in themselves, stating what they want. On the opposite side, a mirror wall with the mention we are beautiful.

On the day of the official opening, it gets busy, with kids and adults trying to put on their own labels, as well as making bouquets of free fresh flowers through a Los Angeles-based partner. mark like this. There’s a station where people can also paint their own succulents, as well as cookies with affirmation sticker words and lemonade.

(Palak Jayswal | The Salt Lake Tribune) Visitors to the “You Are Beautiful” exhibit pick flowers to assemble bouquets at Fashion Place Mall on June 4, 2022.

string effects, an SLC-based electric string quartet, performed covers of pop songs on violin, giving the whole event a Bridgerton-esque feel.

Hoffman says each location will have a local partner they collaborate with. Although the bright colors and positive affirmations correspond to Pride Month for the LGBTQ community, he says it’s a wonderful coincidence that the dates lined up that way.

(Palak Jayswal | The Salt Lake Tribune) String FX performing at the grand opening ceremony for the “You Are Beautiful” exhibit at Fashion Place Mall on June 4, 2022.

He hopes that even if people are just passing by and decide not to stop, his exhibit will remind them to celebrate the little moments.

I think it’s amazing that you can see this message and the idea is that it’s for you in that moment and you can take it on any journey you want, says Hoffman.

His brainchild of public art exceeded his imagination in 20 years. There are more than three words of positive affirmation, but, he says, the best part is seeing the bonds his idea has formed across the world.

So far, Utahns say they are: strong, unforgettable, fearless, loving, beautiful, and smug.

(Palak Jayswal | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utahns affirmation tags at the Grand Opening Ceremony of the “You Are Beautiful” exhibit at Fashion Place Mall on June 4, 2022.

The You Are Beautiful exhibit will be on display at Fashion Place Mall through June 21.

