Love Island’s partnership with eBay is a huge step in open-toed sandals in the right direction (Credit: ITV)

Except when Love Island hits our screens Monday at 9pm on ITV this year, I’ll be watching it. Not because I suddenly want to see thin cis people having sex on screen, but because the show has finally dropped its fast fashion sponsors.

This year, the series has partnered with second-hand fashion giant eBay instead. For its eighth series, show bosses said it was striving to be a more environmentally friendly production.

Love Island embodied everything I hated about the fashion industry. So-called influencers modeling for brands that are said to have human rights abuses; wear items made from synthetic fibers from 1p sales once before throwing them away, then buy another chopped version of what was on the catwalks last week.

In January last year I was so into fast fashion and fast online shopping that I decided to get rid of Amazon and in July I also went a year without ASOS.

I haven’t shopped on either since realizing I was just lazy to shop on these fast fashion sites.

I found Jeff Bezos earning more than the average weekly wage for Amazon workers in a second with allegations that Amazon factory workers working as slaves and robots have been infiltrating for years as well only poor working conditions and a disturbing disregard for Covid-19 regulations.

With ASOS, well, the reality of fast fashion and its impact on the earth has never been more apparent.

The popular online fashion destination revealed that its operational emissions amounted to 232,503 tonnes of CO2 per year. It relies on fast turnaround times for its 24.9 million annual customers, flash sales and cheap fiber.

A recent report found that 89% of ASOS’ sustainability claims were greenwashing cases, but the brand hopes to be net zero carbon by 2030, which I’ll be looking forward to watching.

Back when I used ASOS I was click-happy and dependent on poor quality last minute items to the detriment of the planet as I often only wore outfits once or twice before they were gone. get damaged or that I fall in love with them.

I was contributing to the terrifying statistics that half a million tons of synthetic microfibers are dumped into the ocean every year just by washing clothes, with reports that there are around 92 million tons of textile waste every year , or 85% of all textiles.in the USA.

The industry is also the world’s second largest user of water and responsible for up to 10% of global carbon emissions, apparently more than all international flights and shipping combined, according to the UN.

So I broke with fast fashion. For real.

Now I buy most of my clothes second-hand, and both buying and selling on eBay, I would estimate that I’ve probably made around 1,000 sales of my clothes on the site over the past few years.

I have never shopped at Boohoo, Missguided, Shein or PrettyLittleThing, and have chosen to only source clothing from charity shops, eBay or trusted sources with a track record of sustainability.

There’s no denying that Love Island has turned into a climate-devouring, landfill-clogging behemoth by promoting fast fashion shopping, with sponsors such as Missguided and I Saw It First on commercial breaks and contestant bodies.

The brands have since claimed that the contestants’ outfits sold out within minutes of appearing on the show. I wonder how many of her buyers have thrown away these outfits since?

Although eBay can feel like a thrift store at times, its Love Island romance helps raise awareness of the importance and accessibility of second-hand clothing. This gives them a cool and trendy look, a far cry from the days of foisty charity shops where only OAPs bought.

Well Love Island, you’re finally my type on recycled and sustainably sourced paper, of course.

