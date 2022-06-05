Fashion
Now that Love Island has ditched fast fashion, she’s got my attention
There is aDo you like the Islandwater bottle? I laughed at my friends in 2015, followed by countless swear words when the fabulous reality show first hit our screens.
Honestly, I’ve never watched Love Island, yes, I know all too well the look of horror on your face.
The unfathomable thought that I didn’t understand why everyone was screaming I got a text! (when I only seemed to get text messages from my GP about my Pap test) is overwhelming I know.
Except when Love Island hits our screens Monday at 9pm on ITV this year, I’ll be watching it. Not because I suddenly want to see thin cis people having sex on screen, but because the show has finally dropped its fast fashion sponsors.
This year, the series has partnered with second-hand fashion giant eBay instead. For its eighth series, show bosses said it was striving to be a more environmentally friendly production.
Love Island embodied everything I hated about the fashion industry. So-called influencers modeling for brands that are said to have human rights abuses; wear items made from synthetic fibers from 1p sales once before throwing them away, then buy another chopped version of what was on the catwalks last week.
In January last year I was so into fast fashion and fast online shopping that I decided to get rid of Amazon and in July I also went a year without ASOS.
I haven’t shopped on either since realizing I was just lazy to shop on these fast fashion sites.
I found Jeff Bezos earning more than the average weekly wage for Amazon workers in a second with allegations that Amazon factory workers working as slaves and robots have been infiltrating for years as well only poor working conditions and a disturbing disregard for Covid-19 regulations.
With ASOS, well, the reality of fast fashion and its impact on the earth has never been more apparent.
The popular online fashion destination revealed that its operational emissions amounted to 232,503 tonnes of CO2 per year. It relies on fast turnaround times for its 24.9 million annual customers, flash sales and cheap fiber.
A recent report found that 89% of ASOS’ sustainability claims were greenwashing cases, but the brand hopes to be net zero carbon by 2030, which I’ll be looking forward to watching.
Back when I used ASOS I was click-happy and dependent on poor quality last minute items to the detriment of the planet as I often only wore outfits once or twice before they were gone. get damaged or that I fall in love with them.
I was contributing to the terrifying statistics that half a million tons of synthetic microfibers are dumped into the ocean every year just by washing clothes, with reports that there are around 92 million tons of textile waste every year , or 85% of all textiles.in the USA.
The industry is also the world’s second largest user of water and responsible for up to 10% of global carbon emissions, apparently more than all international flights and shipping combined, according to the UN.
So I broke with fast fashion. For real.
Now I buy most of my clothes second-hand, and both buying and selling on eBay, I would estimate that I’ve probably made around 1,000 sales of my clothes on the site over the past few years.
I have never shopped at Boohoo, Missguided, Shein or PrettyLittleThing, and have chosen to only source clothing from charity shops, eBay or trusted sources with a track record of sustainability.
There’s no denying that Love Island has turned into a climate-devouring, landfill-clogging behemoth by promoting fast fashion shopping, with sponsors such as Missguided and I Saw It First on commercial breaks and contestant bodies.
The brands have since claimed that the contestants’ outfits sold out within minutes of appearing on the show. I wonder how many of her buyers have thrown away these outfits since?
Love Island’s partnership with eBay is a huge step in open-toed sandals in the right direction.
Although eBay can feel like a thrift store at times, its Love Island romance helps raise awareness of the importance and accessibility of second-hand clothing. This gives them a cool and trendy look, a far cry from the days of foisty charity shops where only OAPs bought.
Well Love Island, you’re finally my type on recycled and sustainably sourced paper, of course.
Do you have a story you would like to share? Contact us by emailing [email protected]
Share your opinions in the comments below.
MORE: Love Island narrator Iain Stirling reveals a huge twist for this year’s show: Mixing things up
MORE: Love Island star doesn’t think Laura Whitmore relates to the show: Caroline Flack loved having fun
MORE: Love Island 2022: Michael Owen admits daughter Gemma entering villa is his worst nightmare
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/05/now-that-love-island-has-binned-fast-fashion-it-has-my-attention-16762520/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Rafael Nadal vs. Casper Ruud: Roland-Garros 2022 men’s singles final live! | French Open 2022 June 5, 2022
- India is doing great things for the environment, says PM Modi June 5, 2022
- Boris Johnson faces prospect of no-confidence vote – Reuters June 5, 2022
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worried about their longevity in Hollywood June 5, 2022
- Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to World Environment Day event June 5, 2022