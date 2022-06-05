Shop the 17 best floral tops and dresses for summer under $50!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Summer is in full bloom! Well, spare yourself the revolutionary quote from The devil wears Prada this time, but it’s safe to say that summer is another popular season to rock floral prints. So, were here to plant seeds of inspiration (pardon the pun) with the best floral dresses and tops available on Amazon.

From long dresses to lightweight blouses, these pieces will make you stand out from the crowd while staying in tune with current fashion trends. Take these summery looks from a backyard barbecue to a date night. And the best part? All of these floral finds are all under $50!

1. Pretty in pink! Featuring a pretty cut-out and tie details at the front, this peplum crop top is the creme de la creme.

2. Holiday atmosphere! This long open back crossover backless dress is the perfect choice for a beach getaway.

3. Give the cold shoulder on a hot summer night with this smocked midi dress. Available in a variety of colors and prints, you can easily find a shade that suits you for summer.

4. Honestly we can’t believe this beautiful chiffon blouse is only $26! Such a steal for a bohemian-chic long-sleeved basic.

5. Were seriously hit by it sweetheart neck sleeveless dress! The ruched bodice and A-line skirt give this midi the most flattering silhouette.

6. Stunning in satin! This slip dress with a cowl neckline and a sensual slit is an optimal option for a summer wedding.

seven. Absolutely obsessed with it off-the-shoulder chiffon blouse! Add a pair of white denim and you have a stylish summer ensemble.

8. This puff sleeve maxi is almost identical to the House of CB Tallulah dress at a fraction of the price! Feminine, floral and ultra-flattering.

9. look at this tie front midi dress! So comfortable and chic! As one buyer said, gorgeous and just the right amount of sexy.

ten. Made famous by Diane Von Furstenberg, the wrap dress is a classic piece with a universally flattering silhouette. And that tie waist floral maxi wrap is an affordable option that you can wear to any summer function!

11. Blue skies and dresses in sight! Stay cool for the summer in this off-the-shoulder smocked maxi dress.

12. The power of the flowers ! Were digging the vintage vibes of this flowing V-neck blouse with long balloon sleeves and smocked cuffs.

13. If there’s one thing we love more than a spaghetti strap summer dress, it’s a spaghetti strap summer dress with pockets. This long dress is available in 22 different colors!

14. Look on the bright side in this long sleeve vibrant maxi! The V-neck bares a bit of skin (tastefully, of course), while the belt accentuates your waist.

15. If you like We, then you prefer a sleeveless solution when you sweat in the summer. This V-neck blouse is super stretchy and trimmed with lace for added elegance.

16. Dream dress! This floral mini hugs your curves in all the right places, providing some tummy control with a looser swing silhouette.

17. Take it back to the 60s in this edgy floral crochet top! Such a fun swim cover or standalone piece.

