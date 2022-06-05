2022 French Open men’s final: Rafael Nadal wins his 14th title at Roland Garros, his 22nd career Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal has attracted countless fans during his historic career, and as he steps into his thirties, some of those supporters have become his competitors. Casper Ruud is one of them, as the 23-year-old who trained at the Rafael Nadal Academy describes the 21-time Grand Slam winner as a “idol for all my life.”

The two will meet in the 2022 French Open men’s final, pitting an idol against a player who has learned from his triumphs. Nadal reached the final after his semi-final opponent Alexander Zverev suffered a right ankle injury that forced him to retire before the third set. Ruud beat Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the other semi-final to reach his first-ever Grand Slam final.

The road to the final was long and painful for Nadal. The Spaniard has suffered from a chronic foot injury for over 15 yearsand he reached the point where he had “prefer to lose Sunday’s final and get a new footing.” Still, the 36-year-old beat world No. 1 and reigning French Open champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, and he overtook world No. 3 in Zverev in the next round.

A victory for Nadal would be his 14th at Roland Garros and his 22nd Grand Slam title, both of which would extend the records. Norway’s Ruud is looking for his first-ever Grand Slam win, and doing so against his idol would only make him sweeter.

The 2022 French Open men’s final kicks off at 9 a.m. ET on NBC. It is also available to stream on fuboTV (access now).