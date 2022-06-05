National carpets inspire popular fashion designers [PHOTO]





By Laman Ismayilova A spectacular “AFFFAIR in Carpets” fashion show and carpet presentation took place in Baku. The large-scale event took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, reports Azernews. Inspired by Azerbaijani carpets, especially the Karabakh carpet school, the project focuses on preserving historical traditions in a contemporary way. The fashion show featured gorgeous dresses designed by famous national designer Rufat Ismayil. The fashion collection was designed based on Azerbaijani carpet patterns. For many centuries, the art of carpet weaving has been passed down from generation to generation in Azerbaijan. The various carpet patterns have always given impetus to creative ideas and works of art. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation successfully implements a number of projects to support, preserve and promote Azerbaijani carpet weaving around the world. In 2010, Azerbaijani carpet art was included in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO. Inscribed on the UNESCO list, the traditional national carpet art is once again drawing attention to new projects. Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC Emin Mammadov pointed out that Azerbaijani carpet weaving has a long history. “Azerbaijani carpet weaving has a long history, being a classical art. Each type of art, including carpet art, is on the path of development and the search for new ideas made in collaboration with designers and conceptual artists.Thanks to this, we are implementing new projects to preserve and the Azerkhalcha OJSC works presented here, created on the basis of five well-known carpet patterns, were produced in a limited number of 25 copies. the new project, we have created harmony and synthesis of ancient traditions and modern trends,” he said. The fashion show included 50 dresses from the “Sumakh Haute Couture” and “Sumakh Affordable Luxury” collections. So far, the fashion collection “Sumakh Haute Couture” has already been presented in Paris and Moscow. The “Sumakh Affordable Luxur” collection was presented for the first time in Baku. Particularly noteworthy are the artworks created based on five famous rug designs included in the collection. The “Folding-unfolding” carpet is remarkable among Karabakh carpets for its artistic characteristics, being part of the set of patterns related to the series of “Folding-unfolding” carpets. Elements of another work of art, remarkable for its beauty, come from the Karabakh carpet. Seemingly composed of repeated elements at first glance, this composition is scattered like a myriad of stars. The artwork called “Nakhichevan” was created from various elements of a carpet, an example of the Karabakh carpet school, and a new composition using patterns from the Khatai and Chalabi carpets. The artist was inspired by elements of hunting carpets (Carabakh school of carpets) and used elements of the “Band-Rumi” composition, which was widely seen in Azerbaijani and Near Eastern art schools. East. As a result, he created a beautiful artistic composition with lattice content. The artwork “Pazyryk” originated from the carpet of the same name linked to Turkish ancestry and is considered the oldest carpet in the world (dating back 2500 years), kept in the Russian Hermitage Museum . — Laman Ismayilova is a journalist at AzerNews, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

