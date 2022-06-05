TV Q&A: Yes to “Yes to the dress” | Entertainment





You have questions. I have answers. Q: Is Say Yes to the Dress returning to TLC? A: I say yes. The series will mark 15 years on the air starting July 9 with Randy and the Kleinfeld team dealing with new brides-to-be, including one who got engaged just hours before her date. Q: Will Hallmarks Chesapeake Shores continue? If yes, when? I would like to see more. A: There will be a sixth season of the series based on the novels by Sherryl Woods. This will also be the last season. Hallmark promises it later this summer” and that series regulars Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis are all set to return. Q: I watch TCM most of the time and lately there has been a voice in the background explaining what is going on. Why? It’s so boring. How can I stop it? People also read… A: Letters arrive here from time to time from readers who hear a voice announcing a character opening a door and other actions. Basically, you come across descriptive audio details intended to help blind and visually impaired people listen to a program. With some devices and program providers, you may be able to turn it off when your settings list the secondary audio SAP or program. (This is also used to provide an alternate language track in some programs.) If the solution is unclear, you can check with your program provider. Q: I watched a movie on TV when I was a kid; it must have been around 1959. I remember many details, but not the name. A young girl enters a convent, but leaves it, has an affair with a bullfighter and then returns to the convent. No one knew she was missing, as a statue of Mary became human and replaced her while she was gone. A: You remember The Miracle, a 1959 film starring Carroll Baker and Roger Moore, and based on a play of the same name. Q: After 59 years, I hope to resolve the following. In February 1963, my then-husband, now deceased, and I had dinner reservations. Before leaving the house, I turned on the TV and stopped in front of a movie that began with the title Suppose I Said I Was the Queen of Spain. I became so captivated that we missed dinner reservations. I tried to find information about the movie and encountered a roadblock. Please help? A: The reason you had trouble finding this is that it wasn’t a movie. An episode of the Route 66 TV series called Suppose I Said I was the Queen of Spain aired just when you were missing dinner. He finds Tod (Martin Milner), a regular on the series, seduced by a mysterious woman (the wonderful Lois Nettleton). The impressive guest cast also includes Robert Duvall and Harvey Korman. Contact Rich Heldenfels at PO Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or [email protected] Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://journalstar.com/ap/entertainment/tv-q-a-yes-to-yes-to-the-dress/article_93c3e46f-0891-5dc3-8882-776c5e585371.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos