2022 French Open men’s final: Rafael Nadal wins his 14th title at Roland Garros, his 22nd career Grand Slam
In 2005, Rafael Nadal climbed to the top of the Roland-Garros mountain. Exactly 17 years later, the fashion style has changed, the haircut has changed, and many injuries have been overcome, but he is still there on top of that mountain. The ‘King of Clay’ lived up to his title again, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to win his 14th career French Open title and 22nd career Grand Slam.
After a comfortable hold and a break to start, it looked like Nadal would make it through the first round, but Ruud came back with a break of his own to return to serve. Nadal, however, beat Ruud for the second time in two tries and effectively sailed from there.
Nadal fell behind by a break early in the second set and would trail 3-1. Then, in a not-so-surprising turn of events, given his history at Roland Garros, Nadal wouldn’t lose another game.
He came back strong in the second set, winning five games in a row to win the set 6-3. Throughout the match, Nadal made Ruud pay for missing first serves, and this was particularly evident in the second set, when Nadal won nine of 12 points on Ruud’s second serve. The set ended with Ruud’s first double fault of the match.
The Spaniard was truly relentless in the third set, and Ruud was clearly exhausted and without answers, like so many others have been before against Nadal at Roland Garros. The match thankfully ended in a dazzling Nadal winner down the line, and Nadal put his head in his hands as the weight of another French Open title hit him. He’s now a stunning 112-3 all-time at Roland Garros, and he’s never lost in the final.
“For me personally, [it’s] very difficult to describe the feelings I have,” Nadal said on the Philippe-Chatrier court after the match. “It’s something I never thought I would be here at 36, being competitive again. … It means a lot to me.”
Ruud, playing in his first Grand Slam final, made sure to pay tribute to one of his idols.
“We all know what a champion you are, and today I felt what it’s like to play against you in the final, and it’s not easy, and I’m not the first victim,” said Ruud said. “I know there have been many before.”
Nadal’s 14 French Open championships are eight more than the next closest man, Bjorn Borg, in the Open era. Nadal’s 22 Grand Slams, four US Opens, two Wimbledons and two Australian Opens to go along with the 14 French Opens are also the most ever played by a man, two more than Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
At 19, Nadal was one of the youngest men to win the title at Roland Garros. Now at 36, he is the oldest and he always sets the bar ever higher. It is the first time in his career that he has won the first two Grand Slams of the calendar year – he won the Australian Open in January – and he did it while coping with a “chronic” foot injury.
With the next major, Wimbledon, just a few weeks away, Nadal acknowledged: “I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I will keep fighting to try and keep going as many times as possible.”
