Kate Middleton wears a fuchsia pink Alexander McQueen dress at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant





The Duchess of Cambridge took her place in the Royal Box to watch the Platinum Jubilee pageant, alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their three children. Kate Middleton arrived wearing a custom fuchsia pink dress by Alexander McQueen. The design features padded shoulders, one shoulder shirring and long puff sleeves. The Duchess completed the look with simple gold and diamond earrings, natural makeup and her hair in loose curls. Kate sits next to her three children, Prince Louis, four, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince George, eight. Kate is joined by Prince Louis (PENNSYLVANIA) While George is matched with Prince William, the two are dressed in suits, Louis looks dapper in a black button-up coat with a peter pan collar. Sitting between her brothers, Charlotte wears an elegant cream coat. The Platinum Jubilee Competition marks the conclusion of this weekend’s festivities in honor of the Queen’s 70-year reign. The Duchess opted for minimal makeup (AP) The show started with the Queens Gold State Coach being pulled along the Mall by horses and the Kings Troop. A hologram of the Queen waving to onlookers at her coronation in 1953 was projected on the side of the coach. More than 10,000 people take part in the contest, which consists of four acts that aim to tell the story of Queens’ historic reign. Participants include military personnel, more than 6,000 volunteers, theater artists, key workers and 2,500 members of the general public. The pageant marks the Cambridge children’s fourth public appearance during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. On Saturday evening, George and Charlotte accompanied their parents to the Party at the Palace. The children were seen smiling and laughing as they watched a skit of the Queen, their great-grandmother, having tea with Paddington Bear. They were also seen clapping and singing along with the various musical performances, including Rod Stewart’s rendition of Sweet Caroline. The young royals also took part in a baking session with their mother, to bake cupcakes for those attending a Jubilee street party in Cardiff today. Kate shared photos of the family cooking together on Twitter. One image showed the siblings huddled around a stand mixer. In another, they smiled and giggled as they helped their mom frost the cupcakes.

