Rafael Nadal beats Casper Ruud 6-3.6-3.6-0 to claim 14th Roland Garros title; Record claims 22nd Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal has never lost a Roland-Garros final. A win on Sunday against first-time Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud would hand the Spaniard a record 14th crown and widen his lead in the men’s race for the top titles.

Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, overcame physical ailments and a dismal preparation period to win the Australian Open in January to win his record 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

If he lifts the Coupe des Mousquetaires again on Sunday, it will be the first time the southpaw has won the hard-court major in Melbourne and the Roland Garros title in the same year and keep him in contention for a Grand Slam on the calendar.

Nadal enjoys an almost mythical status at Roland Garros, where a statue has already been erected in his honor. But standing in his way will be the eighth-seeded Norwegian, 13 years younger and the most consistent player on clay in the past three years.

Ruud has led the men’s Tour since the start of the 2020 season in wins, finals and titles on clay and is the first man from his country to qualify for a Grand Slam singles final.

When will the 2022 Roland-Garros men’s singles final be played between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud?

The French Open men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will be played on June 5, Sunday.

Where will the 2022 Roland-Garros men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud take place?

The French Open men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will be played at Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.

What time will the 2022 French Open men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud start?

The French Open men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will kick off at 6:30 p.m. IST on June 5.

Which television channels will broadcast the Roland-Garros 2022 men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud?

The French Open men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will be streamed live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4.

How to watch the Roland-Garros 2022 men’s singles final live stream online between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud?

The French Open men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud can also be streamed live on the SONY LIV app and website.

