Tennis-Nadal’s journey to a men’s record 22 Grand Slam titles

Content of the article Rafa Nadal beat Casper Ruud in Sunday’s French Open final to claim a men’s record 22nd Grand Slam title. The following is a timeline showing how Nadal, playing in what is considered the greatest era in men’s tennis, overtook the loot of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. 2003: Federer became the club’s newest Grand Slam entrant with the first of his eight Wimbledon titles, beating Mark Philippoussis in the final. Countdown: Federer 1 2004: The Swiss flexed his muscles by winning three major tournaments the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Content of the article Countdown: Federer 4 2005: As Federer defends his Wimbledon and US Open titles, Nadal burst onto the scene with his first French Open title by beating Mariano Puerta in the final. Count: Federer 6; Nadal 1 2006: Federers’ dominance continued as he won three majors, including beating Nadal in the Wimbledon final, but Nadal laid the foundation for his reign on clay with his second French Open title . Count: Federer 9; Nadal 2 2007: The seemingly unstoppable Federer repeated his feat from the previous year, but the French Open title continued to elude him as Nadal thwarted him in the final for a second consecutive year. Count: Federer 12; Nadal 3 2008: Djokovic hit the big time with his first major, beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Australian Open final. After his French Open triumph, Nadal stunned Federer in the Wimbledon final, but the Swiss responded by winning the US Open.

Content of the article Count: Federer 13; Nadal 5; Djokovic 1 2009: Nadal wins his first Grand Slam title on hard court, beating Federer in five sets in the Australian Open final. However, Nadal’s 31-game winning streak at Roland Garros ended in the fourth round, allowing Federer to win his only French crown. Nadal was unable to defend his Wimbledon title as he was forced to retire with knee problems. The Swiss then won his record 15th major at Wimbledon, surpassing Pete Sampras’ record. Count: Federer 15; Nadal 6; Djokovic 1 2010: Federer started the year by winning the Australian Open for the fourth time. But it turned out to be Nadal’s finest campaign as he swept the next three majors. He beat Djokovic in the US Open final to complete a career Grand Slam.

Content of the article Count: Federer 16; Nadal 9; Djokovic 1 2011: The Big Two become the Big Three as Djokovic wins 10 titles in 2011, including three majors at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Meanwhile, Nadal reclaimed his French Open crown for his 10th major title overall. Count: Federer 16; Nadal 10; Djokovic 4 2012: Djokovic defeated Nadal in the longest Open Era Grand Slam final to claim his third Australian Open title. Nadal continued his dominant run at Roland Garros to add another Major title to his tally, while Federer won a record 17th Major at Wimbledon. Count: Federer 17; Nadal 11; Djokovic 5 2013: Djokovic wins his third consecutive Australian Open by beating Andy Murray in the final. With Federer struggling with a back injury, Nadal finished the year as number one after defending his French Open crown and adding another title to his tally.

Content of the article Count: Federer 17; Nadal 13; Djokovic 6 2014: Federer again failed to add to his Grand Slam tally as Nadal won his ninth French Open title, equaling Sampras’ tally of 14 Slams. Djokovic beat Federer in the Wimbledon final. Count: Federer 17; Nadal 14; Djokovic 7 2015: Djokovic accelerated, winning the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open and also became the second man to defeat Nadal at the French Open when he beat the Spaniard in the quarter-finals, only to lose to to Stan Wawrinka in the final. Count: Federer 17; Nadal 14; Djokovic 10 2016: Djokovic defended his Australian Open crown before winning his maiden French Open title, making him the holder of all four major tournaments, a feat the media dubbed the Nole Slam.

Content of the article Nadal and Federer have both been plagued by injuries during the season and failed to add to their Grand Slam runs. Count: Federer 17; Nadal 14; Djokovic 12 2017: Federer won his 18th Slam and his first since Wimbledon 2012 with a thrilling five-set victory over Nadal in the Australian Open final. Nadal established himself as the greatest clay-court player in history by winning a record 10th title at Roland Garros. Federer became the first man to win Wimbledon eight times with victory over Marin Cilic in the final, before Nadal claimed his third US Open title. Djokovic missed the second half of the year with an elbow problem. Count: Federer 19; Nadal 16; Djokovic 12 2018: Federer won his sixth Australian Open to become only the fourth player after Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf to win 20 or more major singles titles. Nadal extended his winning streak at Roland Garros, before Djokovic won his first major in more than two years at Wimbledon.

Content of the article A third triumph in New York saw Djokovic equal Sampras’ tally of 14 majors and was now only behind Federer and Nadal in the all-time list. Count: Federer 20; Nadal 17; Djokovic 14 2019: Nadal closes in on a Federers all-time as he maintained his hold at Roland Garros and beat Russian Daniil Medvedev to win the US Open. Djokovic won a third straight major and a seventh Australian Open with a dominating straight-set victory over Nadal and saved two match points against Federer to claim a fifth Wimbledon title in a five-set classic. Count: Federer 20; Nadal 19; Djokovic 16 2020: Djokovic clinched another Australian Open title but was beaten 6-0 6-2 7-5 in the Roland Garros final by Nadal who joined Federer for the first time with a 20th major title male record.

Content of the article With Nadal and Federer out of the US Open, Djokovic missed an opportunity to close the gap on his rivals after being disqualified from his fourth-round match for accidentally hitting a ball on a linesman. Count: Federer 20; Nadal 20; Djokovic 17 2021: Djokovic looks set to eclipse Nadal and Federer as he wins a ninth Australian Open title, defeats Nadal in the French Open semi-final before beating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final and outclasses the Italian Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final. Victory over Medvedev in the US Open final would have sealed a first men’s Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969, and the lead in the GOAT race (the greatest of all time), but the Serb was surprisingly beaten .

Content of the article Nadal missed the second half of the year with a foot injury while Federer was also sidelined with a knee injury. Count: Federer 20, Nadal 20, Djokovic 20 2022: Nadal admitted he was just thrilled to play in Melbourne after fears his foot injury could end his career. But with Djokovic expelled after his visa was canceled and Federer out through injury, the Spaniard rolled back the years, becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles by beating Medvedev to win the Australian Open for the first time since 2009. Nadal, 36, beat Norway’s Ruud to claim his 14th French Open crown and a men’s record 22nd Grand Slam title. Tally: Nadal 22, Federer 20, Djokovic 20 (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru and Martyn Herman in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Christian Radnedge)

