See Brie Larson pose like a princess in a strapless pink dress





By Dan Lawrence | 15 seconds ago Brie Larson is a super talented actress and cultivates a social media page that gives off positive vibes. Larson is never shy about sharing fitness workout videos, funny clips of what she’s been up to, or a gorgeous fashion shot. In her final post, Larson looks majestic as she poses like a princess in a strapless pink dress. “I give ‘princess peach watering the garden,'” Brie Larson wrote in the caption accompanying her sunny photos of herself posing elegantly in a lovely pink sundress. The cute caption may just be a play on a possible Super Mario fandom that Larson holds, or maybe a slight envy towards Anya Taylor Joywho becomes Princess Peach for real in the next Super Mario Bros: The Movie. It’s probably just a fun little pun from Larson, though, Universal once watched the Captain Marvel actress for the role which ultimately went to Taylor-Joy. You can see Brie Larson’s Instagram post in full below. The post about Brie Larson’s pink dress is just one of many that make up the constant stream of content the actress uploads to social media. In recent days and weeks, the actress has shared many personal ideas with her 7 million followers on Instagram. This information includes; Keep in Shape of an Action Movie Star via pole dancing course, wishing his Marvel co-star Tom Holland a happy birthday and showing off the amazing results of his workout regimen. So it’s clear that Brie Larson leads a very busy and fun life, which, of course, should be normal when you’re a Hollywood superstar actress. Brie Larson used great performances from indie films like Bedroom to pursue a successful career in blockbuster cinema. Larson appeared in the likes of Captain Marvel, Kong: Skull Island and is now set to feature in the Fast and Furious franchise as well. Larson joins Vin Diesel and his ever-growing cast of thrill-seekers in X fast, in an unnamed role. However, when Brie Larson isn’t involved in making blockbuster movies, she gives fans a glimpse of the other side of herself. The down-to-earth version of Brie. Larson communicates to her fans not only in lighthearted captions and fun pink dress photos, but also on a Youtube channel. On the channel, which has more than 600,000 subscribers, Larson engages in daily activities ranging from taco making to composting and often has time for a celebrity guest. Another key facet of what appears to be Brie Larson’s fun personality is her tendency to support important causes. Via Brie Larson’s Instagram profile, followers can find a number of links to charitable foundations and support organizations, ranging from SAGE (an LGBTQ+ seniors support organization) to GLAAD (a media company that shapes a positive narrative of LGBT acceptance). Brie Larson then truly is a triple threat, a successful actress, a fun, down-to-earth social media presence, and a force for good and equality. Princess Peach in the Garden has a lot to offer the world.

