Inside the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Spin-Off Show in Bangkok





For the very first time, Louis Vuitton is heading to Southeast Asia for a Spin-off show, presenting its Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection at the Pinnacle, ICONSIAM. On the evening of June 1, anyone who was anyone crossed the river to Thonburi, to witness what was arguably the most anticipated fashion event of the year – the collection spin-off Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 show, held at the Pinnacle at ICONSIAM. Marking the first time the house has traveled to Southeast Asia for a spin-off, the event was a celebration of Virgil Abloh’s legacy, and was nothing short of spectacular – both in news and in the hype. From avid social media posts of #ParkBoGom sightings to the case, to heated discussions about each look, the event was – and still is – a priority. We’ve rounded up the highlights, from our favorite looks to how you can continue to enjoy Virgil Abloh’s genius more since the very last show. The show As Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh created an eight-season arc for the house. The spin-off from the Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection draws inspiration from the themes and key messages of its designs, with referential nods to the travel size that Virgil Abloh himself introduced into the house in 2020, as he had just started working with the house. Through this, the show takes the audience on a journey around the world, while each destination further reinforces its meaning. Aptly titled 8.2, the Bangkok show offers a continuation of the collection first shown during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, which took place in January 2022. Central to the theme is “The Louis Dreamhouse™️”, which features Virgil Abloh’s exploration into the idea of ​​Boyhood, reimagining societal-dictated clothing and dress codes through the undamaged eyes of a child, in hopes of breaking away from these societal archetypes in the modern age . The guests Over the past few years, Louis Vuitton spin-off shows have taken place in some of the world’s most notable cities, including Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, and Miami. More than anything, these shows strengthen the links between the house and its global audience and are considered a key event for Louis Vuitton. As the first city in Southeast Asia to host such a spin-off, the Bangkok show at ICONSIAM was — predictably — attended by some of Bangkok’s most notable names and faces. of the society. These ranged from fashion industry veterans to high profile influencers and A-list celebrities. None other than Bangkok’s retail queens – Chadatip Chutrakul of Siam Piwat, Supaluck Umpujh of The Mall Group – were also spotted in the crowd. They were joined by social luminaries Supornthip Choungrangsee, Sikanya Saktidej Bhanubandh, Suriyon Sriorathaikul, Supawadee Sriboonratanachai, Akapat Phornprapha, Von Sugunnasil and Kanachai Bencharongkul. Goodbye For those who missed — or just missed! — the event, don’t worry! You can still experience the show’s designs up close at ReSee. These range from key accessories such as bags and eyewear to key collection pieces. Louis Vuitton’s tall watch collection If you are both a fashion and watch enthusiast, tall watches are definitely worth a look. Expect an exclusive opportunity to witness some of Louis Vuitton’s most treasured timepieces first-hand. Many of them were specially flown to Bangkok just for this occasion, which really makes it a must-see. To learn more about the show, visit eu.louisvuitton.com.

