issey miyake & tatsuo miyajima play with time and fashion at milan design week 2022





The city of Milan is a mixing ground for cutting-edge creativity, be it industrial design, fashion, art or architecture. The same themes are always present in Issey Miyakelike the brand Clothes is designed in the same way as a product. ISSEY MIYAKE / MILAN hosts the collaborative and exhibition THINKING DESIGN, MAKING DESIGN: work by A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE and Tatsuo Miyajima during Milan Design Week 2022. Tatsuo Miyajima’s TYPE-II project is on display, unveiling the conceptualization and realization of the design work behind the groundbreaking fashion brand.

All images courtesy of Issey Miyake Issey Miyake has always challenged itself to create original products. Since its creation in 1998, the company’s goal has been to revolutionize the process of making clothes. The design work goes beyond the creation of shapes to create garments that reflect the lifestyles of clothing, especially through the advanced development of original fabrics. Research project A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE focuses on the future by blending artwork with fashion design through creative collaborations.

Tatsuo Miyajima’s work represents time and life through the representation of numbers from 1 to 9 Issey Miyake x Tatsuo Miyajima Issey Miyake’s collaborates with renowned contemporary artist Tatsuo Miyajima for Milan Design Week 2022. He creates works of art that represent time and life through the representation of numbers from 1 to 9. Three concepts are apparent in his work: it constantly changes, it connects with everything, and it goes on forever. The collaboration stems from the idea of ​​promoting the experiences of wearing art in everyday life. Numerical digits adorn the fashion designs in a seven-segment display.

Pieces of the seven number segments are wrapped in special textile throughout the show digital fashion and art On the poster of the exhibition THINKING DESIGN, MAKING DESIGN: work of A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE and Tatsuo Miyajima, two fashion creations are presented to visitors: TYPE-II-001 and TYPE-II-002. The first looks like a jacket that uses the steam-stretching method to combine pleated clothing with Miyajima’s digital expression. The technique affects special heat-reactive yarns woven into the garment to then shrink it when hot steam is applied. Three-dimensional patterns and shapes are created by processing only the intended sections. TYPE-II-002 fashions a unisex jacket from Sony Group’s triporous™, a new sustainable material made from rice husks. The numerical digits appear randomly on the garments, with the black color extended to showcase the artwork most visibly.

Each day, a visitor rolls a 10-sided die, then hangs the segments on the wall accordingly The fashion show is paired with a series of participatory artwork and a video interview with Tatsuo Miyajima, which reveals the thought and realization behind the collaboration. The artworks in the exhibition serve as inspiration for the entire project. Pieces of the seven number segments are wrapped in special textile. Each pattern set is different as the numbers are randomly woven into the textiles. Each day, a visitor rolls a 10-sided die and then hangs the segments on the wall accordingly. The ritual plays on the artist’s balance between analog and digital in his work.

