Impressive Scotland draw in Belgium

2021-23 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers

Belgium 0-0 Scotland

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Stayen, Sint-Truiden Scorers Belgium 0 Scotland 0 Scotland produced an outstanding away performance as they held Belgium goalless in St. Truiden. Scot Gemmill’s young side were insistent throughout and showed brilliant composure on the ball – also having more shots on target than their top-ranked opponents in an entertaining game. Team News Elliot Anderson and Kieran Freeman both came into the side to make their Under-21 debuts, as Scot Gemmill made five changes from the side that drew 2-2 at Kazakhstan in their last outing . Ross Sinclair returned between the posts, while Dapo Mebude and Scott High also returned to the starting XI. How it happened Scotland started well with Anderson and Connor Barron both making saves from Belgian goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt. Anderson looked dangerous coming from the left and his promising run gave Scott High a chance, but the midfielder could only fire from just outside the box. The young Scots controlled much of the game and pressed hard but the Belgians threatened on the counterattack and Anass Zaroury had two chances, shooting over and into the side netting. Scotland continued to look more dominant, however, and they had the ball in the back of the net in the 38th minute – but Stephen Welsh’s goal was scored as Lewis Mayo was ruled for a foul in the build-up. Debutant Freeman was next to try his luck after being released in another sweeping move in Scotland, but his shot at the end was straight on Vandevoordt as both sides were left scoreless at half-time. After an open first half, the second half began warily, until Belgium’s Zaroury and Ken Nkuba both fired narrowly. Sinclair then made a smart save in the 66th minute from a Nkuba header as the hosts finally began to offer an attacking threat. Without being able to create as many openings as in the first half, Scotland continued to compete and hold the ball with real composure. Belgium’s Hugo Siquet fired into the side netting in the 70th minute with the next chance. The away team’s best chance came with ten minutes remaining, as Barron’s impressive low cross was met by Anderson, but his pushing attempt drifted narrowly wide past the far post. Scotland defended resolutely but also kept possession well, and there was still time for Josh Mulligan to make his late debut as the game ended scoreless. Next Scotland’s European Championship qualifying campaign ends with a trip to face Denmark in Vejle on Friday. Teams Scotland: Sinclair, Freeman, Welsh (Clayton 84), Mayo, Graham, Barron, High, Burroughs, Anderson, Leonard (Kelly 71), Mebude (Mulligan 88) Unused Subs: King, Lowry, Long, Henderson, Smith, Meekison Belgium: Vandevoordt, Kana, De Winter, Vranckx, Bakayoko (Lavia 70), Matazo, Descotte (Nkuba 58), Balikwisha (Siquet 58), Zaroury, Boussaid (Oyen 58), Van Der Brempt Unused substitutes: Lammens, Delanghe, Leysen, Al Dakhil, Rommens,

