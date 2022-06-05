Saline’s softball season ends in heartbreaking fashion





The Saline softball team saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion as Ypsilanti Lincoln scored late in the 7th

for a 2-1 win over the Hornets in the D1 District Championship at Lincoln on Saturday. The loss ended the Hornets’ season with a 25-13 overall record. The Hornets got the upper hand in the first when Sydney Hastings walked in to start the game. She moved to second on an outfielders’ pick and scored on a Leah Holloway single for a 1-0 lead. Saline’s offense would be shut down the rest of the way with their best chance coming in the seventh when a walk and a Kaleigh McClelland put out two runners with one out. A strikeout and a rushing strikeout ended the Hornets threat. Izzy Deveau distributed on the mound allowing only three hits until the sixth. Emily Sweetland hit a pair of home runs in the semi-final win over Belleville Lincoln opened the sixth with a double and the runner scored on a one-out error to tie the game at 1-1. The bottom of the seventh saw Deveau get the first two batters with one strikeout and one strikeout, but the Splitters got a two-out triple and a single to give up for the 2-1 win. Deveau struck out five and allowed just five hits in the loss. Holloway led the offense with two hits and an RBI. Hastings, McClelland and Megan Guerard had singles for the Hornets. Saline reached the final beating Belleville 17-0 in the semi-finals. Emily Sweetland had a big game with a pair of two-run home runs and four RBIs for the Hornets. McClelland had two hits and three RBIs, while Guérard had one hit and two RBIs. Hastings added two hits and an RBI, Grace Munn had a hit and a run, Deveau had a hit and three runs scored, Holloway and Karli Dorr had one hit each. Dorr was dominant on the mound with eight strikeouts and allowing one hit. Pictures of Mike Williamson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesuntimesnews.com/g/saline-mi/n/82175/saline-softball-season-ends-heartbreaking-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos