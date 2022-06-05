Zara mixes tulle and crochet for her new bohemian style dress!





Currently discover at Zara an ultra romantic dress in tulle and crochet terribly trendy. She will blow your mind!

For summer, discover a Zara dress that embraces the crochet trend. This piece has everything to please the most demanding fashion fans. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z. Zara unveils a light and ideal dress to wear this summer What’s new at Zara right now? The brand dubbed by Khlo Kardashian in person always has something new to make us crave. And for the new season to come, the Spanish brand is no exception to the rule. Since the beginning of this year 2022, Zara has surprised and seduced us with pieces, each more original than the next. Lately, fashion fans who went shopping were amazed! It must be said that the new collection does not disappoint us. Recently, the ready-to-wear brand made everyone agree with her super cool mesh dress for the summer season. And if this one made you crack, then it’s a safe bet that the dress we present to you today will do the same. Indeed, this piece should soon be integrated into your dressing room as soon as possible! Because this model is part of the current trend, that is to say crochet clothes ! Eh yes ! Crochet pieces are making a comeback this year, after being shunned for a few years. But 2022 invites us to finally reintegrate them into our wardrobes. These days, Zara invites you to discover a real favorite dress in lace, tulle and crochet ! This superb and very feminine piece will become a staple of your personal wardrobe for the coming season. What to wear with this piece? To try on this super elegant dress is to adopt it so quickly! Very versatile, it goes with all styles and does the trick for all occasions. At the office, at the beach or for a dinner, it will sublimate you every time. This long dress should accompany you everywhere during the summer. And it will not be very difficult for you to accommodate it according to your desire of the day. Invent yourself with him a cool and bohemian look by combining a pair of comfortable sandals walk. To give it a more polished touch, wear it with a pair of pumps that will give it an extra touch of elegance. To give it a rock edge, wear it on cool evenings with a Zara faux leather jacket. You can also wear this white midi dress with a pretty straw hat to play it 100% summer style! The inspirations at Zara are not lacking so to speak. To find the pieces that will make your summer, take the opportunity to come and shop quickly. You will discover our dress in lace, tulle and crochet shopping for less than 70 euros. At this price, it’s a safe bet that this dress will soon be robbed by fashionistas addicted to Zara!

