Zara Tindall dons a cream 740 midi dress by Australian luxury fashion brand Zimmermann

Zara Tindall cut an elegant figure as she appeared at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant today alongside her daughters and husband Mike Tindall.

The mother-of-three, 41, and her former England rugby player husband, 43, smiled as they took their seats in the royal box to watch the event outside Buckingham Palace, which featured a projected hologram of the Queen on a carriage.

Dressed in a Zimmermann cream floral-print 740 Broderie Anglaise cotton midi dress, Zara sat alongside their three-year-old daughter Lena. Meanwhile, their eight-year-old daughter Mia sat next to her father Mike for the Platinum Jubilee pageant, which is a two-and-a-half-hour procession. The couple did not appear alongside their son Lucas, who is just one year old.

The competition is divided into four acts: For Queen and Country with a military parade; The Time of Our Lives progresses through seven decades of culture, music and fashion; Let’s Celebrate telling the Queen’s life story in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations; and the musical show Happy and Glorious.

Zara completed her look with 156 Illesteva tortoiseshell sunglasses and hoop earrings. She wore her blonde locks loose and kept her makeup minimal

Meanwhile, husband Mike cut a dapper figure in a light suit with a white shirt and pink tie.

A hologram of the young Queen waving to royal fans in The Mall was shown on the Gold State Coach, as royals and politicians gathered outside Buckingham Palace to watch the spectacular 15million Platinum Jubilee pageant of today.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their children George, Charlotte and Louis, Princess Anne, and Zara and Mike Tindall were all seated in the royal box alongside Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan to watch the incredible two-mile procession through central London.

Some 10,000 people, including a cast of 6,000 performers, are involved in staging the Carnival route of Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and the Mall to Buckingham Palace, echoing the coronation procession of Her Majesty in 1953.

Victoria Starmer, Keir Starmer, Lena Tindall, Zara Tindall, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant today

Mike Tindall, Victoria Starmer, Mia Tindall, (front row) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge wait before the Platinum Pageant today

Morris Minor cars are seen during the Platinum Jubilee Concours, marking the end of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The pageant comes after Mike and Zara attended the Platinum Jubilee Party in the Park and the Epsom Derby yesterday, where Zara’s mother Princess Anne represented the Queen.

For the concert last night, the Queen’s granddaughter, 41, stepped out in a navy short-sleeved number which she teamed with a black blazer as she sat behind the Cambridges during of the star-studded concert.

She finished the look by styling her short blonde tresses in loose waves and opting for a small pair of gold hoop earrings.

Zara, who appeared to be in high spirits as she joined the crowd raising her arms and waving a flag, was joined by husband Mike, who looked stylish in a navy blazer and pale blue shirt, who he wore casually with the top button open.

Meanwhile, the opening act of the Platinum Jubilee Competition was a military parade. It celebrated British armed forces from all three services, as well as soldiers from Commonwealth countries including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, Ghana, Belize, Jamaica and Sri Lanka.

The first part of the show paid tribute to people who served their country during the Queen’s reign.

Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their cuirasses and plumed plumes were among the hundreds of men and women who led the way as they marched through the streets around Buckingham Palace.

Charles received the salute of various military units as they passed the royal box and he rose to salute the military as they passed.

The Time of Our Lives was a sparkling vision of British life since 1952. It unfolded decade by decade, examining the transformation of pop culture from the 1950s to the current decade.